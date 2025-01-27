Any Other Bets: Champions League tips for 29 January

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets
1.5pts Florian Wirtz to score anytime in Leverkusen vs Sparta at 6/5 (bet365)
0.5pt Wirtz to score 2+ goals at 6/1 (bet365, Sky Bet)
2.5pts Leverkusen to win to nil at 20/23 (BetVictor)
1.5pts Michael Olise to score anytime in Bayern vs Slovan at evens (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Olise to score 2+ goals at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
2pts Kylian Mbappe to score anytime in Brest vs Real Madrid at 5/6 (Sky Bet, bet365)
0.5pt Mbappe to score 2+ goals at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
1.5pts Julian Alvarez to score anytime in Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid at 23/20 (Sky Bet, bet365)
0.5pt Alvarez to score 2+ goals at 6/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
2pts Atletico Madrid -1 handicap at 21/20 (William Hill)
*All games kick off 20:00 GMT, Wednesday
Further tips may follow
Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague
- TV: Discovery+
- Home 1/9 | Draw 15/2 | Away 16/1
Jake Osgathorpe
BAYER LEVERKUSEN need a win, and potentially a big one, to make sure of a top-eight spot and automatic qualification for the last 16; Xabi Alonso's side can get just that against Sparta Prague, and they can WIN TO NIL at 20/23.
Leverkusen are yet to concede at home in the Champions League this season, allowing 0.53 xGA per home game. Sparta have generated just 0.63 xGF per away game in and are already eliminated.
They have been whacked 5-0 by Manchester City and 6-0 by Atletico Madrid already, so Leverkusen could rack up a score here, making FLORIAN WIRTZ's price of 6/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME appeal.
The Germany forward is his side's leading scorer in this competition with five, with his xG per 90 average of 0.51 extremely impressive.
We'll also back WIRTZ TO SCORE 2+ at 6/1 as well. He's fired five braces this season already, including two in this competition in games against poor opponents Feyenoord and Salzburg, both big wins for Leverkusen.
Odds correct at 1400 BST (27/01/25)
Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava
- TV: TNT Sports 7
- Home 1/100 | Draw 25/1 | Away 80/1
Jake Osgathorpe
Bayern Munich need a minor miracle to finish in the top eight. They sit 15th in the standings and need to win alongside six results going their way.
Vincent Kompany's side are as short as 1/125 to win with the Asian handicap set at -4.25, meaning the men with the money expect Bayern to win by five goals.
A dip into the goalscorer market could bear fruit and it's MICHAEL OLISE who looks the best value TO SCORE ANYTIME at even money.
The Frenchman has an xG per 90 of 0.85 and a goals per 90 of 0.80, while he's firing 4.21 shots per 90 and 1.40 shots on target per 90, so we should get a run for our money. Considering Harry Kane is a staggering best price of 1/4 with an xG per 90 of 0.96 and a goals per 90 of 0.83, Olise rates a cracking bet.
So far in the UCL, Olise has taken advantage of the two worst teams he's faced, netting a BRACE against both Dinamo Zagreb in a 9-2 rout and Shakhtar Donetsk in a 5-1 thrashing, so it's worth covering him to score 2+ GOALS again.
Slovan Bratislava represent the worst defensive team in the competition, conceding the most goals (24) and the most xGA (2.56 per game).
They have conceded at least three times in six of their seven outings.
Odds correct at 1425 BST (27/01/25)
Brest vs Real Madrid
- TV: TNT Sports 6
- Home 6/1 | Draw 4/1 | Away 4/11
Jake Osgathorpe
Brest and Real Madrid look set to be jockeying for position and prize money, with teams earning an extra €275,000 per place. That may be a drop in the ocean for the holders and 15-time winners, but moving up a few spots could be a big deal for Brest. As could the €2.1m for a win here.
The French underdogs can still make it into the top eight, although they need to win and see a lot of other results go their way; it's the same for Madrid.
On the face of it, Brest have been very good defensively in this competition, conceding just eight times in seven matches and allowing 1.42 xGA per game, but, the schedule has to be taken into account. They've been fortunate taking on four of the bottom 10 and PSV, alongside stronger sides Barcelona and Leverkusen.
Barca managed three goals and 2.86 xGF against Brest, so an in-form Real should have no issues creating chances.
Carlo Ancelotti's men have won 10 of their last 13 in all competitions, only losing to Barca in the Super Cup, scoring 42 goals at an average of 3.23 per game.
KYLIAN MBAPPE has hit a purple patch, and looks overpriced at 5/6 TO SCORE ANYTIME.
Madrid's number nine has found the net in nine of his last 12 and all of his last five, including a hat-trick last weekend. He only has three goals in this season's Champions League but has an xG per 90 average of 0.97, so will be on the end of plenty of chances here so, again, we'll back him TO SCORE A BRACE.
He's scored 2+ goals in two of his last three appearances and recorded 17 braces or hat-tricks since the start of last season.
Odds correct at 1435 BST (27/01/25)
Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid
- TV: Discovery+
- Home 7/1 | Draw 4/1 | Away 1/3
Jake Osgathorpe
Salzburg have been one of the whipping boys of the inaugural league phase, losing six of their seven matches with all of their defeats coming by at least two goals. That has me drawn straight to ATLETICO MADRID -1 HANDICAP at 21/20.
Diego Simeone's men need a win to guarantee a top-eight finish and head to Austria with their last away Champions League game being a 6-0 success at an equally poor Sparta Prague.
Salzburg have conceded the second-most goals in the UCL (23) and the second most xGA (2.47 per game), while Atleti have covered the required handicap in two of their three matches against sides of a similar calibre (6-0 vs Sparta, 3-1 vs Slovan).
With Atleti set to be among the goals, JULIAN ALVAREZ's 23/20 price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals too.
The former Manchester City striker has found the net six times in this competition so far, including in all of his last three outings - with a BRACE in two of those matches, something we'll again be backing here.
Odds correct at 1435 BST (27/01/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Super 6 tips: How is Jake getting on this season?
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org