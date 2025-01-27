Any Other Bets: Champions League tips for 29 January

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets 1.5pts Florian Wirtz to score anytime in Leverkusen vs Sparta at 6/5 (bet365) 0.5pt Wirtz to score 2+ goals at 6/1 (bet365, Sky Bet) 2.5pts Leverkusen to win to nil at 20/23 (BetVictor) 1.5pts Michael Olise to score anytime in Bayern vs Slovan at evens (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Olise to score 2+ goals at 11/2 (Sky Bet) 2pts Kylian Mbappe to score anytime in Brest vs Real Madrid at 5/6 (Sky Bet, bet365) 0.5pt Mbappe to score 2+ goals at 9/2 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Julian Alvarez to score anytime in Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid at 23/20 (Sky Bet, bet365) 0.5pt Alvarez to score 2+ goals at 6/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 2pts Atletico Madrid -1 handicap at 21/20 (William Hill) *All games kick off 20:00 GMT, Wednesday Further tips may follow CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Jake Osgathorpe BAYER LEVERKUSEN need a win, and potentially a big one, to make sure of a top-eight spot and automatic qualification for the last 16; Xabi Alonso's side can get just that against Sparta Prague, and they can WIN TO NIL at 20/23. CLICK HERE to back Leverkusen win to nil with Sky Bet Leverkusen are yet to concede at home in the Champions League this season, allowing 0.53 xGA per home game. Sparta have generated just 0.63 xGF per away game in and are already eliminated. They have been whacked 5-0 by Manchester City and 6-0 by Atletico Madrid already, so Leverkusen could rack up a score here, making FLORIAN WIRTZ's price of 6/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME appeal. CLICK HERE to back Florian Wirtz to score anytime with Sky Bet The Germany forward is his side's leading scorer in this competition with five, with his xG per 90 average of 0.51 extremely impressive. We'll also back WIRTZ TO SCORE 2+ at 6/1 as well. He's fired five braces this season already, including two in this competition in games against poor opponents Feyenoord and Salzburg, both big wins for Leverkusen. CLICK HERE to back Wirtz to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet Odds correct at 1400 BST (27/01/25)

Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava TV: TNT Sports 7

Home 1/100 | Draw 25/1 | Away 80/1

Jake Osgathorpe Bayern Munich need a minor miracle to finish in the top eight. They sit 15th in the standings and need to win alongside six results going their way. Vincent Kompany's side are as short as 1/125 to win with the Asian handicap set at -4.25, meaning the men with the money expect Bayern to win by five goals. A dip into the goalscorer market could bear fruit and it's MICHAEL OLISE who looks the best value TO SCORE ANYTIME at even money. CLICK HERE to back Michael Olise to score anytime with Sky Bet The Frenchman has an xG per 90 of 0.85 and a goals per 90 of 0.80, while he's firing 4.21 shots per 90 and 1.40 shots on target per 90, so we should get a run for our money. Considering Harry Kane is a staggering best price of 1/4 with an xG per 90 of 0.96 and a goals per 90 of 0.83, Olise rates a cracking bet.

So far in the UCL, Olise has taken advantage of the two worst teams he's faced, netting a BRACE against both Dinamo Zagreb in a 9-2 rout and Shakhtar Donetsk in a 5-1 thrashing, so it's worth covering him to score 2+ GOALS again. CLICK HERE to back Olise to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet Slovan Bratislava represent the worst defensive team in the competition, conceding the most goals (24) and the most xGA (2.56 per game). They have conceded at least three times in six of their seven outings. Odds correct at 1425 BST (27/01/25)

Brest vs Real Madrid TV: TNT Sports 6

Home 6/1 | Draw 4/1 | Away 4/11

Jake Osgathorpe Brest and Real Madrid look set to be jockeying for position and prize money, with teams earning an extra €275,000 per place. That may be a drop in the ocean for the holders and 15-time winners, but moving up a few spots could be a big deal for Brest. As could the €2.1m for a win here. The French underdogs can still make it into the top eight, although they need to win and see a lot of other results go their way; it's the same for Madrid. On the face of it, Brest have been very good defensively in this competition, conceding just eight times in seven matches and allowing 1.42 xGA per game, but, the schedule has to be taken into account. They've been fortunate taking on four of the bottom 10 and PSV, alongside stronger sides Barcelona and Leverkusen. Barca managed three goals and 2.86 xGF against Brest, so an in-form Real should have no issues creating chances. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won 10 of their last 13 in all competitions, only losing to Barca in the Super Cup, scoring 42 goals at an average of 3.23 per game.

KYLIAN MBAPPE has hit a purple patch, and looks overpriced at 5/6 TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Kylian Mbappe to score anytime with Sky Bet Madrid's number nine has found the net in nine of his last 12 and all of his last five, including a hat-trick last weekend. He only has three goals in this season's Champions League but has an xG per 90 average of 0.97, so will be on the end of plenty of chances here so, again, we'll back him TO SCORE A BRACE. CLICK HERE to back Mbappe to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet He's scored 2+ goals in two of his last three appearances and recorded 17 braces or hat-tricks since the start of last season. Odds correct at 1435 BST (27/01/25)