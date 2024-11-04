Any Other Bets: Champions League & EFL tips for Tuesday November 5

Football betting tips: Champions League, EFL 1pt Vinicius Junior to score and be carded in Real Madrid vs Milan (20:00) at 9/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Vinicius Junior 1+ assists in Real Madrid vs Milan (20:00) at 4/1 (bet365) 1pt Matheus Nunes 1+ assists in Sporting vs Manchester City (20:00) at 5/1 (bet365) 1pt Arne Engels 1+ assists in Celtic vs Leipzig (20:00) at 13/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Vinicius, Nunes & Engels all 1+ assists at 209/1 (bet365) 1pt Tyrese Campbell to score anytime in Bristol City vs Sheff Utd (19:45) at 3/1 (General) 1.5pts Wycombe (Draw No Bet) to beat Stockport at 13/10 (Unibet) 1pt Portsmouth to beat Plymouth at 11/5 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

On the lead up to the ceremony, Vinicius was carded in the win over Dortmund and the El Clasico defeat, netting a hat-trick in the former. It means since the beginning of last season he has SCORED ANYTIME and been SHOWN A CARD in 9 of 46 Los Blancos appearances. Considering the added motivation on Tuesday, combining the goal and card certainly appeals at the prices available. CLICK HERE to bet on Real Madrid vs Milan with Sky Bet

Real Madrid vs Milan Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports 4

Home 2/5 | Draw 15/4 | Away 21/4 Tom Carnduff Luckily I'm not going to oppose Jimmy's selection above but I did want to flag up some interesting prices for Tuesday's Champions League action. He's done the explaining so I won't waste your time by repeating it but the 4/1 on VINI JR. 1+ ASSISTS is certainly eye-catching. CLICK HERE to back Vinicius Junior 1+ assists with Sky Bet He is yet to register one in this competition but has a staggering six assists (with penalties and free-kicks won) across 11 LaLiga contests this season - another coming in the UEFA Super Cup triumph over Atalanta back in August.

The forward has been creating though. At least two chances have been created in all three outings so far and yet the assist hasn't followed - that's the most of any Real Madrid player. In the league, two or more chances have been made in six of 11. Only six players are averaging more per game. With Real such a short price to win, it's a surprise to see odds as big as 4/1 available based on the showings so far.

Sporting vs Manchester City Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 10/3 | Draw 29/10 | Away 7/10 Tom Carnduff Again, another game Jimmy has covered first so I won't say too much on it - I'll direct you the way of his full match preview here. But there is a price I wanted to include in this column because I don't think it will be around for much longer if he continues to perform in the way he is. As highlighted in the Notebook, MATHEUS NUNES has thrived in his new position out wide on the left and has created plenty.

Rather than go for the home win, I'll side with the 13/2 on ARNE ENGELS 1+ ASSISTS. CLICK HERE to back Arne Engels 1+ assists with Sky Bet The 21-year-old has five assists across 13 appearances in all competitions, with two coming in two European games so far. His last three league starts have delivered at least three chances created in each, with there's been two coming in two of the three in the Champions League. Engels has also scored three times and the 11/2 on a goal anytime is interesting. Instead, based on his role with set-pieces involved, the 13/2 for an assist provides more appeal. And, just in case it's a great evening, I'll have a smaller stake play on the 200/1 for VINICIUS, NUNES & ENGELS 1+ ASSISTS. CLICK HERE to back Vinicius, Nunes & Engels all 1+ assists with Sky Bet We only need one of the trio to post one for profit, but each has big potential.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 17/10 | Draw 9/4 | Away 6/4 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Two goals in as many appearances should be enough to earn TYRESE CAMPBELL a start alongside Kieffer Moore in a fluid 4-4-2 for Sheffield United’s trip to Ashton Gate. The frontman’s second goal for the Blades was the second in a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend and capped off one of a dominant display for the visitors. In Campbell and Moore, Chris Wilder may have found the formula upfront to bring the Blades to the boil and the former Stoke man looks great value at 3/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME against Bristol City, not least because of his career goals p90 average (0.37). CLICK HERE to back Tyrese Campbell to score anytime with Sky Bet

Stockport vs Wycombe Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 6/4 | Draw 9/4 | Away 15/8 Joe Townsend WYCOMBE show no signs of relenting in Sky Bet League One, now unbeaten in 10, including their last four - five in all competitions after making it through the FA Cup first round on Saturday. It is now just three league defeats in 23 matches for Matt Bloomfield's men, with two of those in their opening couple of matches of this season against promotion favourites Birmingham and Wrexham. Newly-promoted Stockport started the campaign well, but have been far from convincing since. They needed extra time to get past National League side Forest Green in the FA Cup at the weekend, a few days on from a 4-1 win over Reading, only their second victory in 10 league games. Tempted by the 9/4 with Betfair and Paddy Power for the away win, the best price of 13/10 for WYCOMBE DRAW NO BET is preferred for the added insurance of a returned stake should the match end all square. CLICK HERE to back Wycombe Draw No Bet with Sky Bet

Plymouth vs Portsmouth Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 6/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 19/10 Joe Townsend Imagine making a 700-mile roundtrip to watch your team fail to have a shot during a 3-0 defeat where all the goals were scored by the 39th minute. It was not a good Saturday in Leeds for Plymouth, who have lost four of their past six games and conceded at least three goals three times during that run. PORTSMOUTH arrive at Home Park knowing a WIN will lift them off the bottom of the Championship at Argyle's expense. At 11/5 we should back them to do so. CLICK HERE to back Portsmouth to win with Sky Bet Earlier this season I pointed out how unfortunate Pompey have been with a terribly lopsided fixture list and I'm very happy to keep faith with them. While it may not seem like much, John Mousinho's side are showing signs of life with five points (W1 D2 L2) from their last five matches and fine margins the difference between greater returns. It may only be a small improvement, but it's still progress. Which is more than be said for Wayne Rooney's team, who appear to be trending in the opposite direction.