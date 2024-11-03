Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

0.5pts Rico Lewis to score anytime at 16/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pts Rico Lewis 1+ assist at 17/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Manchester City head to Sporting on Tuesday looking to avoid a third straight defeat.
Tottenham knocked City out of the Carabao Cup last week then Bournemouth beat them in the Premier League at the weekend.
Pep Guardiola’s side are struggling, well struggling by Pep’s standards, and central to this is the absence of Rodri.
Although yet to concede in the Champions League, City have kept only two clean sheets domestically on the road this season, one in their first game at Stamford Bridge and the other at struggling Southampton. They have lost their last two away games and needed a late goal to win at Wolves after drawing at Newcastle.
This is part of the reason Sporting may be worth a go in the 1X2.
The hosts extended their unbeaten run to 15 games, winning 14, with a 5-1 win over Estrela da Amadora on Friday. Crucially though, this will be their final home match before Ruben Amorim leaves for Manchester United.
Above all, goals should be expected.
Per Opta, RICO LEWIS has the highest xG involvement from open play of any player in the Champions League this season (5.2).
Guardiola described him as "undroppable" ahead of the weekend trip to Bournemouth, then dropped him for the defeat. Classic Pep. It should mean the academy graduate returns to the starting line-up in Lisbon and based on his underlying numbers, his prices to have a hand in a goal appeal.
In 270 minutes of European action, on paper Lewis has only chipped in with one assist but has notched up the following:
It means he is posting an xG+xA per 90 of 0.75 in the Champions League which would suggest more goal involvements are to come.
The 19-year-old has played every minute in the competition this term and both the 16/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME and 17/2 for 1+ ASSIST are worth a punt.
It is also worth noting, it is better to split the stakes across both these markets on this occasion than back him to score or assist at 9/2.
If you wanted the exact Dutching calculation, putting 0.64pts on the assist and 0.36pts on the goal guarantees a higher return then backing him to score or assist with the added bonus of a big payout if he does both.
Viktor Gyokeres will spearhead the hosts' attack, the Swede netted four times in his side's 5-1 win over Estrela at the weekend.
The former Coventry man has netted in all four home starts in the Champions League this term and should be supported by Pote and Trincao in attack.
Manchester City will be without Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Jack Grealish due to injuries. John Stones and Ruben Dias will also miss the trip to Portugal which should see Nathan Ake partner Manuel Akanji at the heart of defence.
After a poor display at the weekend Kyle Walker should be replaced by Lewis in defence and although Kevin De Bruyne did not make it off the bench at Bournemouth, he could start.
Sporting: Israel; Debast, Diomande, Inacio; Quenda, Braganca, Hjulmand, Araujo; Pote, Gyokeres, Trincao
Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland
Odds correct at 1000 GMT (04/11/24)
