Any Other Bets: Champions League & EFL tips for 4 March

Dortmund vs Lille Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports 2

Home 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Away 19/5 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Dortmund welcome Lille on Tuesday. SERHOU GUIRASSY spearheads the hosts' attack and his price TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals. CLICK HERE to back Serhou Guirassy to score or assist with Sky Bet Guirassy has netted 24 goals across 31 Bundesliga and Champions League appearances, 10 coming in this competition. He’s only failed to score in three of his 10 Champions League appearances but has scored or assisted on nine occasions. Lille have not kept a European clean sheet in any of their last six games and with Dortmund 8/11 to score 2+ goals, I fancy their talisman to have a hand in at least one should they net on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE for Serhou Guirassy stats

Wycombe vs Burton Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 1/2 | Draw 11/4 | Away 19/4 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

BURTON have taken 21 points since Gary Bowyer's appointment on Boxing Day, the eighth most in League One over that period (W5 D6 L3). It has lifted the Brewers off the foot of the table to within two points of safety and their price WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE appeals against Wycombe. CLICK HERE to back Burton double chance with Sky Bet Wycombe are suffering the consequences of a managerial change of their own. Since Matt Bloomfield joined Luton, the Chairboys have dropped points in five of eight games (W3 D4 L1). Their issues have been magnified by the absence of Richard Kone, the division's joint-top scorer, who hasn’t started a league game since the end of January and he isn’t guaranteed to be in the XI on Tuesday.