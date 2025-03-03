Any Other Bets: Champions League & EFL tips for 4 March

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets
2pts Serhou Guirassy to score or assist in Dortmund vs Lille (20:00) at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
2pts Plymouth or Draw (Double chance) vs Hull (19:45) at 23/20 (bet365, Boylesports)
2pts Burton or Draw (Double chance) vs Wycombe (20:00) at 6/4 (Sky Bet, bet365)
Dortmund vs Lille
- Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Home 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Away 19/5
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Dortmund welcome Lille on Tuesday. SERHOU GUIRASSY spearheads the hosts' attack and his price TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals.
Guirassy has netted 24 goals across 31 Bundesliga and Champions League appearances, 10 coming in this competition.
He’s only failed to score in three of his 10 Champions League appearances but has scored or assisted on nine occasions.
Lille have not kept a European clean sheet in any of their last six games and with Dortmund 8/11 to score 2+ goals, I fancy their talisman to have a hand in at least one should they net on Tuesday.
BuildABet @ 8/1
- Serhou Guirassy to score anytime
- Serhou Guirassy 1+ assist
Hull vs Plymouth
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 7/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 19/5
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Since Ruben Selles took charge at Hull, they have played 16 games and won five (W5 D3 L8) and there is an interesting quirk.
All of their results have seen them have less possession then their opponents and in the 11 games they have dropped points, Hull have had the lion's share of possession on eight occasions.
The Tigers beat Sheffield United and Sunderland and drew against Leeds, three of the top four.
Selles' side averaged 40% possession, looking to contain and counter to great effect.
When the onus is more on Hull, they have struggled which is why siding with PLYMOUTH appeals here.
The Pilgrims have the fourth-lowest possession average in the Championship (45%) and under Miron Muslic it has dropped to 41%.
Under Muslic, Plymouth have picked up results in seven of 11 games in all competitions most impressively at Sunderland and against Liverpool in the FA Cup.
At the prices available, backing the away team WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is the bet.
Wycombe vs Burton
- Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports Football
- Home 1/2 | Draw 11/4 | Away 19/4
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
BURTON have taken 21 points since Gary Bowyer's appointment on Boxing Day, the eighth most in League One over that period (W5 D6 L3).
It has lifted the Brewers off the foot of the table to within two points of safety and their price WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE appeals against Wycombe.
Wycombe are suffering the consequences of a managerial change of their own.
Since Matt Bloomfield joined Luton, the Chairboys have dropped points in five of eight games (W3 D4 L1).
Their issues have been magnified by the absence of Richard Kone, the division's joint-top scorer, who hasn’t started a league game since the end of January and he isn’t guaranteed to be in the XI on Tuesday.
Odds correct at 1630 GMT (03/03/25)
