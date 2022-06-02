The 29-year-old turned down a lucrative new contract to stay at Chelsea, instead choosing to join the Spanish side on a four-year deal.

He leaves Stamford Bridge after five years, during which he won the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Rudiger, who joined from Roma in 2017, said on Instagram: “I’m proud to announce that I’ll be joining @RealMadrid. I’m super excited for all the challenges ahead and can’t wait to play my first games for this huge club.”

Chelsea also confirmed the Germany international’s exit, adding in a statement: “We bid farewell to Antonio Rudiger as he departs Stamford Bridge with his Chelsea contract expiring, bringing to a close his five trophy-filled years with the club.

“The German defender has left the Blues to join Real Madrid, having played a huge role in our successes in recent seasons. Rudiger lifted the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea, playing a crucial role in all those triumphs at the heart of our defence.

“The 29-year-old was also an important figure in the dressing room with his leadership and passion, while his dedication and desire to win never faltered, even when it became clear he would be leaving the club this summer.

“Chelsea Football Club thanks Toni for his contribution to our success over the last five years and wishes him well in his future career.”