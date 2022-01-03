Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has shortened to 5/4 to join fellow Premier League club Newcastle before the end of the January transfer window.

Newcastle were taken over by Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund in a £305m-deal in October and manager Eddie Howe is expected to be handed a sizeable sum in his bid to save them from relegation. France international Martial has gradually shortened from 12/1 on December 22 with Seville his next most likely destination at 15/8 with Sky Bet.

Anthony Martial - to sign for before Monday 31 January 2022 (via Sky Bet) Newcastle - 5/4

Seville - 15/8

West Ham - 12/1

Monaco 20/1

Everton - 22/1 CLICK HERE FOR MORE Odds correct at 1600 GMT (03/01/21)

The 26-year-old, who is under contract at Old Trafford until 2024, has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United and interim United boss Ralf Rangnick has left the wantaway forward out of recent squads. “He made it very clear that he wants to leave and, in a way, I can understand his wish to leave and to try to play more regularly somewhere else,” Rangnick said on Sunday. “But, again, it’s a question not only of what he wants to do but it’s also a question of which kind of clubs are interested in him and do they meet the demands of the club, so we have to wait and see.”

Martial became the world’s most expensive teenage footballer when United signed him from Monaco in September 2015. The £36million fee, potentially rising to £58m, made him United’s third most expensive signing at the time after Angel Di Maria and Juan Mata. Martial made a memorable debut, coming off the bench to score a superb solo goal against Liverpool, and has gone on to score 79 goals in 268 appearances. But he has fallen down the pecking order of United forwards following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho and the emergence of Mason Greenwood.

