Ralf Rangnick will hope to make it three wins from three home games as his side host a Wolves team that have looked a shadow of themselves in recent weeks.

Bruno Lage's side were unfortunate to lose the reverse fixture back in August, winning the xG battle 2.55 - 0.86, showing they can test United.

The Old Gold are currently eighth in the table and even though goals have dried up for them this season, their defence has been excellent.

They have conceded just 14 goals so far, with only Manchester City allowing fewer

As for Manchester United, the victory against Burnley was a better display than we saw against Newcastle.

Since Rangnick's takeover, there has been a steady improvement in attacking process.