Ralf Rangnick made a winning start as Man Utd boss
Ralf Rangnick made a winning start as Man Utd boss

Manchester United v Wolves tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Ninad Barbadikar
15:38 · FRI December 31, 2021

Manchester United host Wolves on Monday, and Ninad Barbadikar previews the contest, selecting his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Wolves or Draw Double Chance at 6/4 (SpreadEx)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Ralf Rangnick will hope to make it three wins from three home games as his side host a Wolves team that have looked a shadow of themselves in recent weeks.

Bruno Lage's side were unfortunate to lose the reverse fixture back in August, winning the xG battle 2.55 - 0.86, showing they can test United.

The Old Gold are currently eighth in the table and even though goals have dried up for them this season, their defence has been excellent.

They have conceded just 14 goals so far, with only Manchester City allowing fewer

As for Manchester United, the victory against Burnley was a better display than we saw against Newcastle.

Since Rangnick's takeover, there has been a steady improvement in attacking process.

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Monday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Man Utd 8/15 | Draw 3/1 | Wolves 21/4

On the other hand, Wolves have had major issues in forward areas.

Across their last seven, Lage's side have averaged just 0.62 xGF per game, so it's a good job that their defence is doing their part.

The game against United will be the first time that Wolves will have played in two weeks, but beat Brighton away from home and held Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea at the Molineux.

The return of Raphael Varane will be a welcome boost for United as they look to fix their defensive issues and lack of clean sheets.

Since Rangnick's takeover, they have conceded chances worth at least 1.0 xG in every game, and that is something that needs to be addressed going forward.

Manchester United Expected Goals against under Ralf Rangnick 2

Though historically United have the edge in terms of results, Wolves have always pushed them all the way.

Wolves look well-placed to frustrate United then, with WOLVES OR DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE looking like the smart play.

The fact that you can back Wolves to avoid defeat at a best price of 6/4 seems too good to turn down, given the defensive stability the visitors have shown.

This could prove to be a really tough test for Rangnick and United, so opposing them is the way to go.

Manchester United v Wolves best bets and score prediction

  • 1 pt Wolves or Draw Double Chance at 6/4 (SpreadEx)

Score prediction: Manchester United 0-0 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct at 1330 GMT (31/12/21)

FOOTBALL TIPS