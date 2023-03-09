We aim to pick out players and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight with the latest focus on Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

Age: 20

Position: Forward

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain Reports suggest that young Barcelona star Ansu Fati has been offered to 'half of Europe' as a Nou Camp exit is mooted, with Barca keen to bring in another forward, potentially at the 20-year-old's expense. Fati's start to his senior career has been beset by injuries and his time on the field has proved limited, but might his tendency to appear from the bench be masking his true potential?

At first glance, Ansu Fati's stats appear underwhelming

The youngster has played a part in all but two of Barcelona's 24 La Liga matches this term, but has only found the net three times, as well as laying on three assists. On paper, this looks like a modest return, but it should be remembered that Fati has only played 923 minutes this campaign, akin to less than 42 minutes per match. Used frequently as an impact sub by head coach Xavi, it is thus unlikely he is going to hit the scoring heights of team-mate Robert Lewandowski, who leads the Pichichi race on 15, or Joselu and Karim Benzema, who have hit 11 goals apiece as the main men at Espanyol and Real Madrid respectively.

Only Robert Lewandowski has generated more non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes than Fati

But a further breakdown of the data suggests that Ansu Fati uses his time on the field to great effect. Per every 90 minutes played, the Guinea-Bissau-born attacker has a greater return in npxG - non-penalty expected goals - than anyone in the league except Lewandowski. His actual number of goals per 90 minutes stands at 0.27, far below his expected 0.59, but given more time to shine on the pitch, his scoring figures should catch up to his expected rate and set him apart among divisional attacking peers. What's more, the numbers demonstrate that Fati is no one-trick pony. The Blaugrana man frequently chips in with contributing actions as Barcelona push on towards the title - more often, in fact, than all but three La Liga players, with 0.78 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes.