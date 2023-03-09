Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
ANSU FATI

Ansu Fati: Barcelona forward in focus after links with move away from Nou Camp

By Sporting Life
12:29 · THU March 09, 2023

We aim to pick out players and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight with the latest focus on Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

  • Age: 20
  • Position: Forward
  • Club: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain

Reports suggest that young Barcelona star Ansu Fati has been offered to 'half of Europe' as a Nou Camp exit is mooted, with Barca keen to bring in another forward, potentially at the 20-year-old's expense.

Fati's start to his senior career has been beset by injuries and his time on the field has proved limited, but might his tendency to appear from the bench be masking his true potential?

stats Fati
At first glance, Ansu Fati's stats appear underwhelming

The youngster has played a part in all but two of Barcelona's 24 La Liga matches this term, but has only found the net three times, as well as laying on three assists.

On paper, this looks like a modest return, but it should be remembered that Fati has only played 923 minutes this campaign, akin to less than 42 minutes per match.

Used frequently as an impact sub by head coach Xavi, it is thus unlikely he is going to hit the scoring heights of team-mate Robert Lewandowski, who leads the Pichichi race on 15, or Joselu and Karim Benzema, who have hit 11 goals apiece as the main men at Espanyol and Real Madrid respectively.

Fati npxg
Only Robert Lewandowski has generated more non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes than Fati

But a further breakdown of the data suggests that Ansu Fati uses his time on the field to great effect. Per every 90 minutes played, the Guinea-Bissau-born attacker has a greater return in npxG - non-penalty expected goals - than anyone in the league except Lewandowski.

His actual number of goals per 90 minutes stands at 0.27, far below his expected 0.59, but given more time to shine on the pitch, his scoring figures should catch up to his expected rate and set him apart among divisional attacking peers.

What's more, the numbers demonstrate that Fati is no one-trick pony. The Blaugrana man frequently chips in with contributing actions as Barcelona push on towards the title - more often, in fact, than all but three La Liga players, with 0.78 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes.

Gati gca2
Fati's strengths lie not only in finding the target, but also in laying on chances for teammates

The Spain international enjoys esteemed company in terms of chance creation, beating the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Raphinha and Luka Modric on that metric.

His meagre game time may count him out of the main stat-leading lists, but from his pound-for-pound contributions it is easy to see why Fati and his agent are preparing for departure - and why big European clubs continue to be linked with him.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS