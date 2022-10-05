Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
West Ham boss David Moyes

Anderlecht v West Ham tips: Europa Conference League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
12:57 · WED October 05, 2022

Liam Kelly picks out a best bet for West Ham's Europa Conference League trip to Belgium, facing Anderlecht on Thursday.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League

1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 19/20 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer

West Ham head to Lotto Park in search of their third win from three games in Group B of the UECL. This one might be a tad more difficult than matches against FCSB and Silkeborg, however.

Anderlecht are the team looking to stop them, an admittedly declining giant of the Belgian game, but the Hammers will no doubt be tested away from home.

The bookmakers agree, with most setting West Ham at only a shade of odds-on.

Kick-off time: 17:45 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Anderlecht 13/5 | Draw 12/5 | West Ham 19/20

Match odds are one to stay away from in my eyes, with another popular market offering what I think is value. UNDER 2.5 GOALS in the game is of interest at 19/20.

Looking at the underlying data, West Ham have yet to impress from an attacking perspective this season.

David Moyes' side have scored just five times in eight league games, averaging a lowly 1.18 expected goals for (xGF) per game.

Granted, they've scored three in each of their Conference League games thus far, but the Hammers are finding it difficult to fashion scoring opportunities against even average domestic opposition.

Remember Delete the caption

They have improved defensively following a shaky start to the season, though.

West Ham have allowed four goals in their last five in the league, which includes games against Tottenham and Chelsea. Averaging 0.86 expected goals against (xGA) across that set of fixtures also bodes well for this bet.

Indeed, only one of their eight Premier League games has breached the 2.5 goals line, courtesy of a late Chelsea goal at Stamford Bridge, so to see unders set at just above a pick'em price is surprising.

With some squad rotation expected from West Ham, Anderlecht could prove a tough out in Belgium.

Anderlecht v West Ham score prediction and best bets

  • 1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 19/20 (bet365)

Score prediction: Anderlecht 1-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct 1230 BST (05/10/22)

Erik ten Hag has plenty of work to do at Manchester United
ALSO READ: Sporting Life's Omonia v Manchester United preview

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS