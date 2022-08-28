The 41-year-old Scot, who was only appointed at the Stadium of Light in February before guiding them to promotion from League One via the play-offs, only signed a new contract weeks ago and was offered new terms by the Black Cats to fend off interest.

The former Norwich and Preston manager watched City's 1-0 win over Blackburn from the stands on Saturday, where they created just 0.44 xG.

“Alex was our number one choice to become our new manager and I’m delighted we have secured his services so quickly,” said Stoke joint-chairman John Coates in a statement.

“His managerial pedigree is excellent with three promotions already on his CV and we are looking forward to working closely with him to help him realise the ambitions that he and the club share.”

A 13-match unbeaten spell under Neil guided Sunderland into the play-offs, where they went on to beat Wycombe 2-0 to end a four-year stay in League One.

“First and foremost, we want to thank Alex for his contribution to Sunderland AFC,” said the club’s sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman.

“The impact he made is clear and he played an integral role in our promotion last season. Despite signing revised terms earlier this month and receiving an offer to further improve his contract on Friday, Alex felt this was an opportunity that he wanted to pursue.

“We are extremely disappointed by his departure, but we ultimately respect his decision and we wish him well.

“The process to appoint a new head coach is under way and we will provide a further update to our supporters shortly.”

Neil’s first game as Stoke boss comes on Wednesday night when they host Swansea.