Manchester City are going for yet another English record – the double double – and the opportunity to confirm, if there is any doubt left, that Pep Guardiola has built the best football team this country has ever seen.

Manchester United’s aims are a little more humble. Erik ten Hag desperately needs to win at Wembley if he is to cling onto his job after taking the club to their record low finish in the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s tactical approach to the game is easy to predict. He will use the same method as he did in the 3-1 defeat at the Etihad in March, which he described at the time as a ‘good performance’.

It wasn’t, but that’s the world Ten Hag lives in – and there is still a chance, though slight, that Man Utd can stifle Man City and counter-attack behind their high line for a smash-and-grab win.

If they are to do that, they need to block City’s attacks in two particular areas.

Casemiro & Mainoo vs Foden & De Bruyne

In their most recent meeting Ten Hag deployed a very deep 4-4-2 formation that was often a 4-6-0 and sometimes even a 6-4-0, with Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes the two false nines dropping and dropping.

In a man-marking system, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo were instructed to track the Man City number eights, pulling them out of midfield altogether and leaving gaps that, in theory, McTominay and Fernandes would fill.

In reality United were left with a wild and muddled shape, yanked about until Man City could easily create chances. They had a 2.73 xG figure in the first half alone and took 27 shots in total, missing countless opportunities before finally starting to turn a 1-0 deficit around on the hour mark.