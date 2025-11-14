Albania vs England tips, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifying 2.5pts England win to nil at 13/10 (William Hill, BetVictor) 1pt Jude Bellingham to score anytime at 13/5 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Sunday, 17:00 GMT TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

How loyal of Thomas Tuchel to stick with Morgan Rogers against Serbia, perhaps a stroke of man management genius too; at least that's the way it played out. No-one could possibly claim the Aston Villa man warranted being dropped after his performances in the last international break, or for his club since, so Tuchel's meritocratic methods were justified in that sense. But if anybody had kidded themselves into believing Rogers was a genuine threat to the starting place of one of the best players on the planet, then a 25-minute cameo at Wembley ought to have put that to bed once and for all.

JUDE BELLINGHAM reminded the English public, and England manager, of how much better he is than his childhood friend. The Real Madrid star took hold of the game immediately and demonstrated just why he is a £115m footballer. In truth, the impact of Phil Foden as a false nine also made clear the quality of the duo, and that when they are played in the right positions in the right circumstances, they are two of the Three Lions' undisputedly world class players. With BELLINGHAM a bigger price TO SCORE ANYTIME against Albania than he was against Serbia, we'll stick with it and back him at 13/5. He has provided 11 goals (4) and assists (7) for the national team since the 2022 World Cup, with only Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka contributing more. His bias towards assists is heavily impacted by the trio he provided in a 5-0 thrashing of the Republic of Ireland almost exactly 12 months ago, so we can look past that and back what tends to be Bellingham's more consistent contribution at a good price.