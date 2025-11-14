Albania vs England tips, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifying
2.5pts England win to nil at 13/10 (William Hill, BetVictor)
1pt Jude Bellingham to score anytime at 13/5 (Sky Bet)
Kick-off: Sunday, 17:00 GMT
TV: ITV1
Live odds, form and stats
How loyal of Thomas Tuchel to stick with Morgan Rogers against Serbia, perhaps a stroke of man management genius too; at least that's the way it played out.
No-one could possibly claim the Aston Villa man warranted being dropped after his performances in the last international break, or for his club since, so Tuchel's meritocratic methods were justified in that sense.
But if anybody had kidded themselves into believing Rogers was a genuine threat to the starting place of one of the best players on the planet, then a 25-minute cameo at Wembley ought to have put that to bed once and for all.
JUDE BELLINGHAM reminded the English public, and England manager, of how much better he is than his childhood friend.
The Real Madrid star took hold of the game immediately and demonstrated just why he is a £115m footballer.
In truth, the impact of Phil Foden as a false nine also made clear the quality of the duo, and that when they are played in the right positions in the right circumstances, they are two of the Three Lions' undisputedly world class players.
With BELLINGHAM a bigger price TO SCORE ANYTIME against Albania than he was against Serbia, we'll stick with it and back him at 13/5. He has provided 11 goals (4) and assists (7) for the national team since the 2022 World Cup, with only Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka contributing more.
His bias towards assists is heavily impacted by the trio he provided in a 5-0 thrashing of the Republic of Ireland almost exactly 12 months ago, so we can look past that and back what tends to be Bellingham's more consistent contribution at a good price.
For our main bet it may be obvious, but ENGLAND are an enormous 13/10 TO WIN TO NIL.
They will be incredibly determined to win in that fashion to complete a perfect World Cup qualification of eight wins, eight clean sheets.
All nine of Tuchel's victories have come to nil, with the addition to the qualifiers being last month's 3-0 victory over Wales. The only blemish remains a 3-1 defeat by Senegal at the City Ground in June.
Odds correct at 1030 GMT (14/11/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.