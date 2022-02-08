Chelsea take on Saudi side Al-Hilal in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup and Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

Chelsea come into the FIFA Club World Cup with an air of expectancy hanging over them. They are the 1/3 favourites to emerge with the trophy. While this may seem a formality for Thomas Tuchel’s men – the Chelsea boss has not travelled to Abu Dhabi due to his recent positive covid-19 test – the Blues have previous in terms of disappointment in this competition, losing to Corinthians in the final of the tournament back in 2012. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cesar Azpilicueta told of the disappointment he felt at losing that particular match, expressing how seldom opportunities like this come along, and noting how Al-Hilal are a notoriously offensive outfit, and how Chelsea will need to remain solid to emerge victorious.

Perhaps it is worth heading the words of Azpilicueta on this occasion, and with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ priced up at 17/20, siding with a low-scoring affair looks the shrewd play in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet While Al-Hilal may be considered an attacking team by the Chelsea squad, they have hardly been blowing team away in their native Saudi Arabia, scoring just the fifth most goals in the division, with their offensive process just the sixth best according to expected goals (xG). They do, however, boast the strongest defence in the league in terms of chances conceded, perhaps unfortunate to have conceded 20 goals this season.

Despite this Chelsea team’s desire to win, it will be extremely difficult to replicate the intensity of the Premier League outside the Premier League. The Blues are expected to win, but this is unlikely to be a thrill-a-minute match, with Al-Hilal highly likely to struggle to break down Chelsea’s backline. While victory should be a formality for Tuchel’s men, they have not been at their fluent best over the last few month, the injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell in particular limiting their attacking thrust. Backing both teams not to find the net appeals as the best betting avenue in this fixture.

Al-Hilal v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ at 17/20 (BetVictor) Score prediction: Al-Hilal 0-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (08/02/22)

