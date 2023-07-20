Al-Ahli want Fulham boss Marco Silva as their new manager

Sky Sports state that Silva's agents are undergoing talks in London with the Saudi Pro League club while he is currently in the USA as part of Fulham's pre-season tour.

Silva only has one-year left on his deal which is believed to contain a £6million release clause. Fulham were reported to have offered him a new contract last week.

The 46-year-old guided the Cottagers to the Sky Bet Championship title in 2022 and followed that up with a 10th place finish on their return to the top-flight.