Al-Ahli want Fulham boss Marco Silva as their new manager

Al-Ahli have made a £40m two-year offer to Fulham boss Marco Silva to become their new manager, according to reports.
Sky Sports state that Silva's agents are undergoing talks in London with the Saudi Pro League club while he is currently in the USA as part of Fulham's pre-season tour.
Silva only has one-year left on his deal which is believed to contain a £6million release clause. Fulham were reported to have offered him a new contract last week.
The 46-year-old guided the Cottagers to the Sky Bet Championship title in 2022 and followed that up with a 10th place finish on their return to the top-flight.
It comes as they battle to keep hold of star striker Aleksandar Mitrović amid interest from Al Hilal - they recently saw a £25.5million offer rejected.
Al-Ahli have already brought in goalkeeper Édouard Mendy from Chelsea alongside forward Roberto Firmino following his release from Liverpool.
They've also seen a £30million bid accepted by Manchester City for winger Riyad Mahrez.
Focus has now shifted to a managerial appointment, with the club searching for a replacement for Pitso Mosimane who departed in June.