Aleksandar Mitrović

Al Hilal submit £25.5million bid for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović

By Tom Carnduff
13:48 · WED July 12, 2023

Fulham have rejected a £25.5million offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for striker Aleksandar Mitrović.

Various reports claim that the 28-year-old is very open to the move but his current club have said that he is not for sale.

Mitrović netted 14 goals in 24 Premier League outings last season but missed eight games through suspension in the latter stages.

Those efforts were key in helping Fulham achieve a top-half finish on their return to Premier League, as were his 43 goals during the successful Sky Bet Championship season prior.

Al Hilal have already added Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolves to their ranks this summer.

