Ajax ease worries with much-needed win over FC Volendam

Ajax eased their Eredivisie worries with a much-needed victory over FC Volendam on Thursday night, winning 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
The three points gained moved Ajax off the bottom of the Dutch league table, ending a 10-game winless run in all competitions and stopped a rot of five consecutive Eredivisie defeats for the historic club — an unwanted record that had never happened before.
Former player Van't Schip was appointed as interim manager after the 5-2 loss to PSV last weekend, lending an air of enthusiasm in Amsterdam, especially after reports that spirits were high under new leadership.
Still, Thursday's match-up against FC Volendam was the true test, a home game against one of the worst teams in the division. Ajax passed, but not with flying colours.
Issues that have plagued Ajax in the horror show that has been the start to their season were still prevalent in the 2-0 win.
Understandably nervy, Ajax missed a host of scoring opportunities in the first half, attempting 16 shots and ultimately entering the break goalless.
Steven Bergwijn then gave the hosts the lead in the 57th minute, but defensive problems that have cost Ajax dearly in the early parts of the 2023/24 season started to rear their ugly head again after taking the lead.
Prior to the victory over FC Volendam, Ajax had an unhealthy mix of conceding plenty of chances, allowing 18.1 expected goals (xG) against in the nine matches, and conceding more goals than expected (21 goals). Perhaps that was due to the high 0.15 xG per shot average conceded.
Indeed, FC Volendam were handed a high-quality chance to equalise at 1-0. Robert Mühren squandered a one-on-one opportunity attributed an xG value of 0.49 in the 71st minute, a huge save from Diant Ramaj saving Ajax blushes.
Until Chuba Akpom headed in his first goal for the club to seal the three points for Ajax late on, the pressure was palpable.
Whether it was simply the nerves that affected Ajax, or yet more evidence that they remain extremely vulnerable despite new leadership, remains to be seen.
With a rather kind upcoming schedule in the league, Ajax's level will soon be made clear.
Thursday's win was undoubtedly a huge moment for the struggling side, however. Yet that statement alone feels like it perfectly describes a fall from grace.
Ajax are now in 15th place, 22 points behind league-leaders PSV, currently available at 500/1 to win the Eredivisie. Despite the win, on the evidence of this home game against FC Volendam, you might want an even bigger price.
