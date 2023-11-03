Ajax ease worries with much-needed win over FC Volendam

Ajax eased their Eredivisie worries with a much-needed victory over FC Volendam on Thursday night, winning 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The three points gained moved Ajax off the bottom of the Dutch league table, ending a 10-game winless run in all competitions and stopped a rot of five consecutive Eredivisie defeats for the historic club — an unwanted record that had never happened before. Former player Van't Schip was appointed as interim manager after the 5-2 loss to PSV last weekend, lending an air of enthusiasm in Amsterdam, especially after reports that spirits were high under new leadership. Still, Thursday's match-up against FC Volendam was the true test, a home game against one of the worst teams in the division. Ajax passed, but not with flying colours.

Issues that have plagued Ajax in the horror show that has been the start to their season were still prevalent in the 2-0 win. Understandably nervy, Ajax missed a host of scoring opportunities in the first half, attempting 16 shots and ultimately entering the break goalless. Steven Bergwijn then gave the hosts the lead in the 57th minute, but defensive problems that have cost Ajax dearly in the early parts of the 2023/24 season started to rear their ugly head again after taking the lead. Prior to the victory over FC Volendam, Ajax had an unhealthy mix of conceding plenty of chances, allowing 18.1 expected goals (xG) against in the nine matches, and conceding more goals than expected (21 goals). Perhaps that was due to the high 0.15 xG per shot average conceded.

Indeed, FC Volendam were handed a high-quality chance to equalise at 1-0. Robert Mühren squandered a one-on-one opportunity attributed an xG value of 0.49 in the 71st minute, a huge save from Diant Ramaj saving Ajax blushes. Until Chuba Akpom headed in his first goal for the club to seal the three points for Ajax late on, the pressure was palpable.