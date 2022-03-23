Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane go head-to-head yet again, this time with a place at the World Cup at stake. Jake Osgathorpe has the best bets from Friday's African World Cup qualifiers.
1pt Morocco to beat DR Congo at 7/5 (Unibet)
1pt Senegal to beat Egypt (Draw No Bet) at evens (General)
The African World Cup qualifying campaign is down to the final 10 teams, with only five progressing to Qatar.
The format from this stage is straightforward, an unseeded draw has been made and the two teams drawn against each other play a two-legged tie, with the winner heading to the World Cup.
Morocco will have been pleased to be drawn against DR Congo, a team who failed to qualify for AFCON 2021 and one who faced no stiff opposition in World Cup qualifying.
DR Congo topped a group containing Benin, Tanzania and Madagascar, so face a much tougher task here against one of the continent's best.
Morocco were beaten by Egypt in the quarter-finals of AFCON, but were impressive throughout the tournament.
They breezed through a much more difficult qualifying group than DR Congo, winning all six of their matches against Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan - all three of those made it to AFCON.
MOROCCO are seen as a class above DR Congo, so the 7/5 available about AN AWAY WIN appeals greatly.
After all, we are talking about a team who are unbeaten in 90 minutes across their last 34 international matches, winning 27 of those.
Score prediction: DR Congo 0-1 Morocco (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)
One of the hugely controversial draws in African World Cup qualifying is this one, with the two finalists of AFCON 2021 meeting and only one progressing to Qatar.
It means the 2022 World Cup will be without one of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, which will be a shame. It is similar to what has happened in European qualifying too, with the World Cup set to be without either the 2016 EURO winners Portugal, or the reigning EURO champions Italy.
This tie will be fought over two legs, and they could be two low-scoring legs, with stakes extremely high and defences on top the last time the pair played a high-stakes game.
Senegal prevailed on penalties on that occasion, but it shouldn't have gone that far, with a Sadio Mane missed penalty in normal time the best chance of game.
The AFCON champs were by far the best team at the tournament, from back to front they were the most well-rounded.
Egypt are a team that possess great organisation under Carlos Queiroz, and are reliant on star quality from Mohamed Salah to get them over the line in games.
Ultimately, Senegal's process is more sustainable over a longer period, so it is surprising to see them second favourites in this first leg.
Therefore, I'm happy to get the visitors onside, but due to the likely low-scoring nature of the contest, backing SENEGAL TO WIN DRAW NO BET appeals at even money.
Senegal's defence was imperious throughout AFCON, and should be able to hold Egypt at bay again here, with the main question whether Senegal can breach their hosts.
I don't think the visitors lose here, so by taking the Draw No Bet option, we are covering ourselves should Egypt keep Senegal at arms length.
Score prediction: Egypt 0-1 Senegal (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
