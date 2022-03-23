DR Congo v Morocco

The African World Cup qualifying campaign is down to the final 10 teams, with only five progressing to Qatar.

The format from this stage is straightforward, an unseeded draw has been made and the two teams drawn against each other play a two-legged tie, with the winner heading to the World Cup.

Morocco will have been pleased to be drawn against DR Congo, a team who failed to qualify for AFCON 2021 and one who faced no stiff opposition in World Cup qualifying.

DR Congo topped a group containing Benin, Tanzania and Madagascar, so face a much tougher task here against one of the continent's best.

Morocco were beaten by Egypt in the quarter-finals of AFCON, but were impressive throughout the tournament.

They breezed through a much more difficult qualifying group than DR Congo, winning all six of their matches against Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan - all three of those made it to AFCON.

MOROCCO are seen as a class above DR Congo, so the 7/5 available about AN AWAY WIN appeals greatly.

After all, we are talking about a team who are unbeaten in 90 minutes across their last 34 international matches, winning 27 of those.

Score prediction: DR Congo 0-1 Morocco (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)

Odds correct at 1145 (23/03/22)