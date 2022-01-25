The South American World Cup qualifying campaign is nearing its end. Our experts give their tips on the latest round of fixtures.

Football betting tips: South America World Cup qualifying 2pts Both Teams to Score 'No' in Paraguay v Uruguay at 31/40 (BetVictor) 1pt Chile to keep a clean sheet at 15/8 (Sky Bet)

Paraguay v Uruguay Kick-off time: 23:00 BST, Thursday

TV Channel: Premier Sports 2

Paraguay 2/1 | Draw 2/1 | Uruguay 29/20 Liam Kelly It's quite easy to come to the conclusion that BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' is a value bet at surprisingly generous odds of 31/40 in this match-up. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet Both Paraguay and Uruguay enter the game with a chance of qualifying for the World Cup, albeit a smaller opportunity for the hosts, who sit three points behind Uruguay and four points off a play-off place with four games remaining. Neither side appear convincing in taking scoring chances on the field, though. Paraguay have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last five World Cup qualifiers, which includes two goalless draws against Argentina and Colombia. Opponents Uruguay have scored only one goal in their last five qualifiers, while looking uncharacteristically suspect defensively in those matches (11 goals conceded). However, a defensive unit that averaged only 0.52 expected goals against (xGA) per game in the Copa America last summer can bounce back to form in what is a vital fixture on Thursday night. Score prediction: Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1600 (25/1/22)

Chile v Argentina Kick-off time: 00:15 BST, Friday (Thursday night UK time)

TV Channel: Premier Sports 1

Chile 8/5 | Draw 2/1 | Argentina 7/4 Liam Kelly Lionel Messi's absence from the Argentina squad is not the main reason behind the selection, but it undoubtedly boosts the chances of CHILE TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET in this all-important game for the home side. CLICK HERE to back Chile to keep a clean sheet with Sky Bet Sitting one point behind a qualification spot, Chile will appreciate a point or three against an Argentina side that have already confirmed qualification for the 2022 World Cup. It wouldn't be a massive surprise for that to happen, either. Chile have held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in the last two meetings between the nations — once in the reverse fixture and at the Copa America group stage just ten days after that match. Messi scored both of Argentina's goals. Argentina have relied on the little magician heavily for years, so it's difficult to see Lionel Scaloni's side fare better without him, especially without the desperate need for a win. Prior to a surprise home defeat to Ecuador in their last qualifier, Chile won three matches to nil, looking defensively solid in each of those games, two of which were in Chile They can boost their hopes for a spot in the World Cup by keeping another clean sheet here. Score prediction: Chile 1-0 Argentina (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1600 (25/1/22)

FRIDAY

Football betting tips: South America World Cup qualifying 1pt Venezuela to beat Bolivia at 3/4 (Unibet)

TV Channel: Premier Sports 1

Venezuela 7/10 | Draw 5/2 | Bolivia 19/5 Jake Pearson Home advantage is an important factor when betting on football, and there is perhaps no team in the world that holds a bigger advantage when playing at home than Bolivia. Estadio Hernando Siles, Bolivia’s national stadium, has an altitude of 3,637 metres (11,932 feet) above sea level, making it one of the highest professional stadiums in the world. This is an obvious advantage to Bolivia, but when playing away from home their form suffers dramatically. The Bolivians have won just one match away from the Estadio Hernando Siles since 2018, including two Copa Americas without a single victory. There is a very real possibility that Bolivia are overestimated as a team because of the positive results they have achieved at home, their recent 3-0 victory over Uruguay for example. But they are poor travellers, and that means VENEZUELA make appeal in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back Venezuela with Sky Bet Venezuela may be bottom of the qualifying group, having won just twice, but both their victories came on home soil, and given Bolivia haven’t won a competitive match outside of Bolivia since the 2015 Copa America, backing the home side should prove fruitful. Score prediction: Venezuela 2-0 Bolivia (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1700 (25/1/22)

