Europa League betting tips: AC Milan v Manchester United best bets and preview

After putting up a winner in the first leg of this fixture, Jake Pearson returns with his best bet for AC Milan v Man United.

A late goal at Old Trafford last week quickly turned this fixture into a much more difficult assignment for Manchester United, and though Sporting Life followers profited from that Dean Henderson error, we think it could be worth siding with Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s men to get the job done in Milan. Despite that setback, United undoubtedly arrive in Italy in good form. Victories against bitter rivals Manchester City and fellow top-four hopefuls West Ham either side of the Milan match have put Solskjaer’s side in pole position for Champion League qualification, and they look to have plenty going for them as they attempt to secure a place in the quarter finals of the Europa League.

Obviously, AC Milan have the advantage of an away goal, meaning Manchester United must score in Italy, with Milan likely to sit in and try and defend their advantage. United are not at their best when faced with a deep-lying defence, but Milan have hardly been the most prolific at home this season, boasting just the seventh best home record in Serie A. Milan have failed to win their last three matches at the San Siro, losing twice, and we all know about Manchester United’s propensity for playing on the road this season. READ: Europa League best bets

Only Leicester have acquired more points than United when away from home in the Premier League this term, and the Old Trafford outfit are the only side in the English top flight yet to lose on their travels. Manchester United have played out their fair share or draws of late, which has seen them fall further and further behind their city rivals in the race for the league title, but the Red Devils are unbeaten since they succumbed to Sheffield United at the end of January. In contrast to United’s recent good run, things seemed to have ground to a halt somewhat for Milan, and in truth, the Rossoneri’s season is in real danger of falling apart at the seams. READ: Value bets for England's Euros squad

After leading the charge in Serie A for much of the season, a 3-0 defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Inter has stopped Milan in their tracks, with Stefano Pioli’s side now nine points behind their city rivals in the race for the Scudetto. That has left Milan in a sort of limbo in terms of their ambitions for the season, with Champions League qualification surely now taking priority – they are six points clear of fifth-placed Napoli – possibly even ahead of winning the Europa League. Click here to back Manchester United to win with Sky Bet The late goal in Manchester will certainly have given Milan confidence heading into this fixture, but this really could be a good time for Manchester United to play the Italian powerhouse club, and a price of 23/20 for a MANCHESTER UNITED WIN looks very appealing. In fact, when you consider that Manchester United were 11/20 to beat Milan in the first leg, even when factoring in home advantage for Milan, the price swing seems far too big for the second leg of this tie.

