Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Jurgen Klopp's side can get a win in Madrid
Our Champions League preview of AC Milan v Liverpool with best bets

AC Milan v Liverpool tips: Champions League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:11 · MON December 06, 2021

Liverpool have already won Group B as they travel to face an AC Milan side who have to win. Jake Osgathorpe, who is +4.3pts in profit across UCL matches, previews the contest.

Football betting tips: Champions League

1pt Liverpool to win at 13/5 (Coral)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Liverpool's job is done. They have won Group B at a canter, and head to AC Milan with nothing to play for other than maintaining momentum.

The Italian giants, with which Liverpool have immense Champions League history, have to win this game and hope Porto don't beat Atletico Madrid.

A draw or defeat would mean they don't finish in the top two.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

AC Milan 1/1 | Draw 13/5 | Liverpool 5/2

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

That obviously means Milan will be on the front foot here and be the aggressors, so even with likely rotation, Liverpool will have space to exploit their hosts on the counter attack.

Jurgen Klopp has already said that he will rotate here, stating that; “The medical department would smash me if I played the same side again, so I will make changes.” But, unlike in recent seasons, the Reds' depth is much better.

The likes of Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konaté, Neco Williams, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, James Milner, Takumi Minamino and weekend hero Divock Origi will all likely get starts, and there is enough quality to cause Milan some serious issues.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

After all, this AC team has allowed an average of 1.73 xGA per game in the Champions League this term, and Liverpool have looked a class above this group.With all of that being said then, the price of a LIVERPOOL WIN is just too big to turn down.

The only reason AC Milan are so short for this game is their 'need' to win the game. Liverpool will be looking to maintain the momentum they have built over the last few months despite playing a 'weaker' team.

In isolation, Liverpool's weakest team still shouldn't be bigger than 5/2 to win this game on the road, so as a price play I am happy to back the visitors - who are especially good at exploiting the space given to them.

AC Milan v Liverpool best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Liverpool to win at 13/5 (Coral)

Score prediction: AC Milan 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)

Odds correct at 1600 GMT (06/12/21)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS