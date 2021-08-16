Liverpool have already won Group B as they travel to face an AC Milan side who have to win. Jake Osgathorpe, who is +4.3pts in profit across UCL matches, previews the contest.

Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt Liverpool to win at 13/5 (Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Liverpool's job is done. They have won Group B at a canter, and head to AC Milan with nothing to play for other than maintaining momentum. The Italian giants, with which Liverpool have immense Champions League history, have to win this game and hope Porto don't beat Atletico Madrid. A draw or defeat would mean they don't finish in the top two.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

That obviously means Milan will be on the front foot here and be the aggressors, so even with likely rotation, Liverpool will have space to exploit their hosts on the counter attack. Jurgen Klopp has already said that he will rotate here, stating that; “The medical department would smash me if I played the same side again, so I will make changes.” But, unlike in recent seasons, the Reds' depth is much better. The likes of Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konaté, Neco Williams, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, James Milner, Takumi Minamino and weekend hero Divock Origi will all likely get starts, and there is enough quality to cause Milan some serious issues.

After all, this AC team has allowed an average of 1.73 xGA per game in the Champions League this term, and Liverpool have looked a class above this group.With all of that being said then, the price of a LIVERPOOL WIN is just too big to turn down. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win with Sky Bet The only reason AC Milan are so short for this game is their 'need' to win the game. Liverpool will be looking to maintain the momentum they have built over the last few months despite playing a 'weaker' team. In isolation, Liverpool's weakest team still shouldn't be bigger than 5/2 to win this game on the road, so as a price play I am happy to back the visitors - who are especially good at exploiting the space given to them.