Aaron Wan-Bissaka is shown the red card against Young Boys
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is shown the red card against Young Boys

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Champions League ban extended to two games

By Sporting Life
11:33 · WED September 29, 2021

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had the ban for his red card against Young Boys in the Champions League extended to two matches by a UEFA disciplinary panel.

Wan-Bissaka received a straight red card in the 35th minute of his side’s shock loss earlier this month after a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira.

The full-back’s mandatory one-match ban has been increased for “rough play”, meaning he will miss next month’s home clash with Atalanta in addition to Wednesday night’s game against Villarreal.

Villarreal were the side that beat Manchester United on penalties in the Europa League final last term to deny Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first trophy as the Red Devils boss.

United will be out for revenge, but more importantly will be looking to pick up their first points of their Champions League campaign.

