Wan-Bissaka received a straight red card in the 35th minute of his side’s shock loss earlier this month after a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira.

The full-back’s mandatory one-match ban has been increased for “rough play”, meaning he will miss next month’s home clash with Atalanta in addition to Wednesday night’s game against Villarreal.

Villarreal were the side that beat Manchester United on penalties in the Europa League final last term to deny Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first trophy as the Red Devils boss.

United will be out for revenge, but more importantly will be looking to pick up their first points of their Champions League campaign.