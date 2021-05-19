Scotland Euro 2020 squad: A close look at the 26-man selection

The Fir Park full-back may not provide the same quality and attacking threat down the right flank as the likes of Robertson and Tierney do on the left but Clarke is a big fan of the 29-year-old. The pair first worked together when the Scotland boss was in charge at Rugby Park and Clarke has trusted O’Donnell to start in some of the country’s biggest clashes since taking over the Hampden hotseat.

Aberdeen banked £3million when they sold the centre-back to Nottingham Forest last year and it has been money well spent for Chris Hughton’s side, who had the sixth-best defence in the English Championship despite finishing in the bottom half of the table. Was a first pick during Alex McLeish’s time in charge of the national team but has found it tougher to regain his slot since Clarke took over.

He was once the Tartan Army’s whipping boy but now approaching 30, Hanley has matured in his role as Canaries captain and with the benefit of playing in the Premier League. Norwich’s Championship-winning efforts this term mean his he will return for another shot at England’s top-flight next season following their 2020 relegation. The no-nonsense stopper fell out of favour with former Scots boss Alex McLeish but has gradually convinced Clarke of his worth and was recalled for March’s World Cup qualifiers.

Clarke seems to have at last settled on how to accommodate the country’s two world-class left-backs in the one line-up after shunting former Celtic ace Tierney into the middle of defence. The positional switch does take away a large chunk of his attacking prowess but it says a lot about Tierney’s defensive instincts that he appears just as comfortable at centre-half as he does in his natural slot. His participation in the Euros did look in doubt at one stage but has shaken off a knee injury to Clarke’s great relief.

Became the first Scot since Paul Lambert in 1997 to play for the winning side in a Champions League final with Liverpool’s triumph in 2019 before following it up a year later by helping the Reds to end their 30-year search for Premier League glory. Scotland’s skipper has not always managed to replicate his Anfield displays in a dark blue jersey but his big-game experience will be vital if Scotland are to escape Group D.

Made 14 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s new champions this season, keeping 12 clean sheets. Had it not been for the incredible form of Allan McGregor, the former Hearts and Sunderland stopper may have featured more. Despite watching most of Gers’ campaign from the bench, McLaughlin has been an ever-present squad member under Clarke, featuring in each of the last nine international get-togethers.

There was a point during a three-year injury nightmare when Gordon feared he would never kick a ball again, never mind represent his country once more. But having resurrected his club career with Celtic, the 38-year-old has also stepped back up to the international stage, even reclaiming his spot on his return from his latest lay-off after dropping down to the Championship to rejoin Hearts.

Scotland’s shoot-out saviour in Serbia, Marshall made himself a national hero when he palmed away Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty to end a 23-year wait to clinch a place at a major tournament. However, his form has been patchy since that famous night in Belgrade and he found himself in and out of Wayne Rooney’s line-up as Derby narrowly held onto their Championship slot.

DECLAN GALLAGHER

(Motherwell, 30, 7, 0)

Like Robertson – who started his career at Queen’s Park – Gallagher has had to take the long road to reach the Scotland squad. After being released by Celtic aged 20, he was forced to start again with Third Division Clyde but via moves to Dundee, Livingston and Well, he has been able to finally claw his way to the national team, where he has emerged as a first-pick thanks to his cool head in the heat of battle. Now hoping to join new club Aberdeen next season on the back of a successful Euros.

JACK HENDRY

(Oostende – on loan from Celtic, 26, 5, 0)

Brendan Rodgers had high hopes for the former Dundee defender when he made his move for the then 22-year-old but things at Parkhead did not go as smoothly as he would have liked and he found himself out of favour as Neil Lennon took over. But a loan switch to Belgium with Oostende has proved to be a turning point for Hendry, who was named the Pro League’s top performer over the past 12 months. His return to form saw him recalled for international duty in March after two-and-a-half years in the wilderness.

GREG TAYLOR

(Celtic, 23, 4, 0)

Filling Tierney’s boots at Celtic Park was never going to be an easy task for the former Kilmarnock defender but he has proved himself to be a steady – if not spectacular – operator for the Hoops during a difficult campaign. Has both his Parkhead predecessor and Robertson ahead of him in the fight for Scotland’s left-back slot but has at least held off the challenge of Hibs’ SFWA young player of the year Josh Doig to retain his place in Clarke’s squad.

LIAM COOPER

(Leeds, 29, 5, 0)

The Elland Road captain had to wait three years to make his international debut after being first called up in 2016. Has retained his place in Marcelo Bielsa’s free-flowing outfit since their return to England’s top division last year but has largely struggled for game time with the national team, winning just five caps so far.

NATHAN PATTERSON

(Rangers, 19, 0, 0)

The Ibrox teenager’s entire first-team track record extends to just 16 appearances but in that brief body of work, Patterson has been able to demonstrate why Gers boss Gerrard believes he is one of Scotland’s “brightest prospects ever in terms of right-back”. His decision to attend an illegal house party earlier this year threatened to kill off his Euros hopes but Clarke has decided to forgive and forget.

SCOTLAND'S EURO 2020 MIDFIELDERS

JOHN McGINN

(Club: Aston Villa, Age: 26, Caps: 32, Goals: 10)

McGinn has already sampled historic days at Hampden and Wembley – and he will be hoping for more this summer. Having won a League Cup with St Mirren before lifting Hibs’ first Scottish Cup in 114 years at Scotland’s national stadium, he then enjoyed a day to remember at the home of English football when his strike sealed play-off joy for Villa in 2019. Not a prolific scorer for his club but has developed a handy knack of scoring for Clarke’s side.

CALLUM McGREGOR

(Celtic, 27, 19, 0)

It has been a tough year for the Parkhead midfielder as his club’s push for 10-in-a-row crumbled but he remains a key part of Clarke’s midfield. He has barely missed a game for the Hoops over the last five years and that hectic schedule has appeared to have caught up with him at times over the past 12 months. Clarke will need him to dig deep again however as Scotland face three huge tests to make the knock-out rounds.

JAMES FORREST

(Celtic, 29, 35, 5)

How Lennon could have done with the winger fit and available this season but sadly a serious ankle injury sustained in a Champions League qualifier ruled him out for most of the campaign. But his return to fitness has come just in time for him to reclaim his place and his trickery, speed and experience will be a major asset to Clarke.

STUART ARMSTRONG

(Southampton, 29, 24, 2)

The former Celt was once one of the first names on the team sheet for Scotland under Gordon Strachan but has fallen down Clarke’s pecking order in recent times with the likes of McGinn and Ryan Christie preferred in the playmaking roles. Has had a resurgent season with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints however and is hitting form just at the right time ahead of the summer.

SCOTT McTOMINAY

(Manchester United, 24, 22, 0)

A classy midfield dictator with his Old Trafford club side, McTominay has been at times forced to adapt to a defensive slot with Scotland as Clarke experimented with a back-three. There was definitely some early teething troubles but the ability to build from the back using his pin-point passing range has persuaded the Scotland boss to stick with the system. However, with Ryan Jack out injured, the Red Devils ace could find himself back in the midfield anchor role.

RYAN CHRISTIE

(Celtic, 26, 18, 4)

Another who has toiled at times this year as Celtic’s season fell to pieces but he has still enjoyed some big moments with the national team, none more so than his strike against Serbia, which looked set to be the goal that secured Scotland’s Euros slot had it not been for a late lapse. Has been mostly used in an advanced midfield role by Clarke but has also operated just off the main striker.

JOHN FLECK

(Sheffield United, 29, 5, 0)

Burst onto the scene at Rangers but had to battle back to the top after struggling to deal with the weight of expectation on his shoulders at Ibrox. Was a key man as Chris Wilder’s Blades won back-to-back promotions to make it to England’s top flight but will be looking for a happier summer after a thoroughly miserable Premier League season, which saw his side relegated with plenty of the campaign left.

DAVID TURNBULL

(Celtic, 21, 0, 0)

In a season of darkness and despair for Celtic supporters, the former Motherwell midfielder has been the one shining light. The 21-year-old has recovered from a serious knee injury which forced his move from Motherwell to be put on hold by 12 months and emerged through the wreckage of Celtic’s sorry campaign to prove his class with 10 goals and eight assists, earning him the PFA Scotland young player of the year award and a first call-up.

BILLY GILMOUR

(Chelsea, 19, 0, 0)

What the Chelsea wonderkid lacks in stature he more than makes up for in talent and potential. Calls for the 19-year-old former Rangers youngster to be fast-tracked into Clarke’s squad were sparked as soon as former Stamford Bridge boss Frank Lampard decided he was good enough for a regular slot in his Blues line-up. He has found action harder to come by since Thomas Tuchel took over but his passing range and ability on the ball have finally convinced Clarke he deserves a slot.

SCOTLAND'S EURO 2020 FORWARDS

RYAN FRASER

(Club: Newcastle, Age: 27, Caps: 16, Goals: 4)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce insisted Clarke earlier this week would be taking a “gamble” if he selected the former Bournemouth winger, who has not kicked a ball since March due to a groin complaint. But the Scotland boss has decided Fraser’s rapid pace and ability to play as a second striker as well as on the flanks means it is a risk worth taking.

LYNDON DYKES

(QPR, 25, 20, 2)

Turned his back on Australia, the land of his birth, to pledge allegiance to Scotland, from where his Dumfriesshire-born parents originally hail. His arrival into the Scottish fold last year was timed perfectly with Clarke looking short on front-line options. He may be a bit rough around the edges but the former Livingston striker’s heart and commitment can never be questioned.

CHE ADAMS

(Southampton, 24, 3, 1)

Clarke at last got his man earlier this year when Adams finally decided to nail his tartan colours to the mast after a four-year pursuit. The former England Under-20 cap has quickly demonstrated his new commitment to the Scotland cause, registering a goal and an assist in his first three appearances. His ability to hold on to possession up top will be vital if Clarke’s side are to cause an upset and qualify for the second round.

KEVIN NISBET

(Hibernian, 24, 1, 0)

A place in Clarke’s Euros squad is the Easter Road ace’s richly deserved reward after a stunning breakthrough campaign under Jack Ross. His career appeared to be stalling after being released by Partick Thistle but the 24-year-old used that wake-up call to kick-start his career with Dunfermline and he is now heading to this summer’s finals on the back of an 18-goal season in Leith.