Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui

‘A big disappointment’ – Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui reveals transfer struggles

By Sporting Life
12:23 · WED July 26, 2023

Boss Julen Lopetegui has revealed his frustration at Wolves’ transfer woes and admitted the club are struggling to sign players.

The head coach feels the problems spell “bad news” for him as he tries to rebuild after Premier League survival last season.

Wolves have signed just Matt Doherty on a free transfer, with the defender returning to Molineux three years after leaving for Tottenham.

They are interested in Bristol City’s Alex Scott and West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell but have sold Ruben Neves, Conor Coady, Nathan Collins and Raul Jimenez to raise around £84million.

Lopetegui needed assurances at the end of last season that Wolves, who need to comply with financial fair play rules, could invest and compete after he guided them to Premier League safety but remains unhappy.

Ruben Neves celebrating
Ruben Neves has departed the club

“I came here with a project and idea that, if we were able to save the team, we would be able to improve,” he told Guillem Balague’s Pure Football podcast.

“It was bad news for me. I tried in the summer. This was plan A. We went to a plan B, trying to think about cost-effective players, but it’s true at the moment we can’t develop this plan, too.

“We lost a lot of players and we think the club want to sell more players. In this situation, we need players to balance the squad and be competitive in the Premier League.

“I know the sporting director, Matt Hobbs, and the recruitment, all this team, have worked very hard to have a plan A and plan B, but unfortunately we can’t develop this plan.

Matt Doherty is back at Wolves
Matt Doherty is back at Wolves

“It’s a pity because you are thinking at any moment key players can come and, in the end, they don’t for different reasons. We were excited by this new plan, but now we don’t have this plan because we don’t have any new players.

“We had a lot of players out and now we have only incorporated one new free player (Doherty). It is not just for me, but for the sporting director, a big disappointment.”

The manager also confirmed forward Daniel Podence is likely to be sold after he did not join the squad for their pre-season trip to Portugal, with Jimenez having already moved to Fulham this week.

“Daniel Podence is not here because the club want to sell him,” said Lopetegui.

“If you asked me yesterday morning about Raul, I think Raul is going to stay here and now he leaves. So I don’t know what else will happen, we will see.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS