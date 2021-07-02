Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament odds: Raheem Sterling favourite after shortening from 66/1

After hitting as big as 66/1 to win the Best Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020, Raheem Sterling now heads the betting at 7/1.
The English forward has scored three times in four games for the Three Lions, with all three goals being crucial.
He scored the only goal in both matches against Croatia and the Czech Republic, before netting the opener in the round of 16 clash with Germany.
The importance of Sterling’s goals have seen him receive plenty of deserved plaudits, and have also seen his price crash in the Player of the Tournament betting market.
Priced at around 40/1 pre-tournament, Sterling’s odds shortened to the 20/1 mark after netting the winner in England’s opener, before jumping to 66/1 generally by the end of the group stage.
The price has plummeted since, shortening to 25/1 before the clash with Germany as a result of France’s exit, which saw fancied players such as N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba's tournaments ended, while pre-tournament favourite Kevin De Bruyne picked up an injury in Belgium’s win over Portugal.
Sterling’s goal and England’s win over Germany saw his price hit single figures across the market, with a best price of 9/1 available.
He has since traded as short as 5/1 with a few firms, making him the new favourite in the market.
Sterling’s three goals also means he is tied-third in the Golden Boot race.
Patrik Schick and Romelu Lukakau are the only players above him in the standings who remains in the competition, so Sterling’s price has also crashed in this market. Generally a 100/1 shot pre-tournament, Sterling is now as short as 5/1 in places, with a best price of 8/1.
There is a real possibility that Sterling could scoop both awards if he continues to hit the net and perform to the same levels.
Odds correct at 15:40 BST (02/07/21)
