When the Bayern Munich defender fired home from a corner, giving his side a 1-0 lead over Bayer Leverkusen, it delivered a 50/1 winner for followers of Tom Carnduff's weekly Bundesliga column - that in itself, justification for some weekend jubilation.

But that goal, combined with three successive Sky Bet Championship winners, two on Friday night and one in Saturday's lunchtime clash between Fulham and Blackburn, helped take Sporting Life to a significant landmark.

Our transparent tipping record has now passed +4000 points, and to celebrate we've taken a trip down memory lane with some familiar names, reflecting on some of the best winning selections The Life has put up over the years.