Niklas Sule celebrates his 50/1 goal
Niklas Sule celebrates his 50/1 goal

50/1 Niklas Sule takes Sporting Life past +4000 points profit

By Sporting Life
15:57 · SAT March 05, 2022

It's rare a goal from a German defender would give both Sporting Life readers and tipsters such reason to celebrate, but on Saturday afternoon Niklas Sule provided exactly that.

When the Bayern Munich defender fired home from a corner, giving his side a 1-0 lead over Bayer Leverkusen, it delivered a 50/1 winner for followers of Tom Carnduff's weekly Bundesliga column - that in itself, justification for some weekend jubilation.

But that goal, combined with three successive Sky Bet Championship winners, two on Friday night and one in Saturday's lunchtime clash between Fulham and Blackburn, helped take Sporting Life to a significant landmark.

Our transparent tipping record has now passed +4000 points, and to celebrate we've taken a trip down memory lane with some familiar names, reflecting on some of the best winning selections The Life has put up over the years.

Sporting Life's tipping record has passed a new milestone
ALSO READ: Sporting Life's tipping passes new milestone

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS