Hoping to make it three profitable previews in a row, our tipster Joe Rindl has the best bet for Fulham's Championship match with Blackburn.

It was only November when Fulham rocked up to Ewood Park and hammered Blackburn 7-0. It came right in the middle of an impressive run for Marco Silva’s side as Fulham won seven consecutive matches between October and November, scoring an incredible 25 goals. The Cottagers have hardly slowed down since. In January they recorded their second 7-0 win of the season over Reading, following it up with two 6-2 wins over Birmingham and Bristol City.

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Fulham 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | Blackburn 11/2

Last February they dipped their high standards ever so slightly, only winning four of their five matches, scoring just eight goals. Still, the league-leaders’ average goals for per game count remains absurdly high at 3.1. That’s thanks in huge part to their main talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has netted 34 goals in 31 games from an xG of 25.89. Mitro and Fulham have taken the league by storm this year and are on course to a return to the Premier League as worthy champions, sitting 11 points clear of Huddersfield in third having played three games fewer.

As for Blackburn, their heavy defeat in November sparked a purple patch for Tony Mowbray’s team. Rovers subsequently went on a 10-match unbeaten run, tasting victory in eight of those fixtures. The North West outfit may have now firmly established themselves in the play-offs, but they will want to quickly turn around their recent form. Rovers have lost three of their last five matches - their 1-0 win over QPR last time out was their first victory in nine games.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

What’s worrying as well for the visitors is their record in the xG battle. The underlying numbers don’t read too kindly. Blackburn have failed to eclipse their opponent’s xG total in eight of their last nine matches including their most recent win. Not only are Blackburn falling to defeat, they’re deservingly losing. There is a gap between these two sides that’s wider than a first vs fourth match-up suggests. Fulham are, in my opinion, rightly short favourites to win this game in front of their home supporters. And as such, FULHAM -1 HANDICAP appeals at 7/5 with most bookies. CLICK HERE to back Fulham -1 handicap

Fulham v Blackburn best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Fulham -1 handicap at 7/5 (General) Score prediction: Fulham 3-1 Blackburn (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1700 GMT (02/03/22)

ALSO READ: Michael Beardmore's Saturday Seven