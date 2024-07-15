2026 World Cup odds: England third favourites to win

England have been installed as the join-third favourites to win the 2026 World Cup after losing the Euro 2024 final.

The Three Lions were beaten by Spain on Sunday, but are the same price as La Furia Roja to reign supreme in the USA in two years time.

Gareth Southgate's future remains in the balance, but there is no question the quality of the squad available for whoever is the England boss in 2026.