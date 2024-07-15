Sporting Life
Harry Kane (left) and Jude Bellingham

2026 World Cup odds: England third favourites to win

By Sporting Life
16:46 · MON July 15, 2024

England have been installed as the join-third favourites to win the 2026 World Cup after losing the Euro 2024 final.

The Three Lions were beaten by Spain on Sunday, but are the same price as La Furia Roja to reign supreme in the USA in two years time.

Gareth Southgate's future remains in the balance, but there is no question the quality of the squad available for whoever is the England boss in 2026.

World Cup 2026 winner odds (via Sky Bet)

  • 6/1 - Brazil, France
  • 7/1 - England, Spain
  • 10/1 - Argentina, Germany
  • 14/1 - Portugal
  • 16/1 - Netherlands
  • 20/1 - Italy
  • 25/1 - Belgium, Uruguay

Odds correct at 1700 (15/07/24

Brazil and France are the joint favourites to lift the trophy, despite both having poor summers. Selecao were knocked out in the quarter-final of the Copa America by Uruguay, while Les Bleus were beaten by eventual Euros champs Spain in the semis.

This Summers' Copa America winners Argentina have been priced as joint-fifth favourites, despite winning all of their last three major tournaments (Copa America 2021 - World Cup 2022 - Copa America 2024).

Germany are the same price as Lionel Messi and co. and are followed by Portugal and the Netherlands, two more sides who underwhelmed at the Euros.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

