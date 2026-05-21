Darts results: Stephen Bunting wins the final night of the Premier League Darts regular season

“I’ve played some fantastic darts tonight and I’m just so proud of myself."

“I’ve really enjoyed myself. It’s been a lot better than last year I believe. I’ve got a lot more confidence and a lot more belief.

Bunting put together arguably his best string of performances in this year’s tournament - seeing off three next week’s Finalists in Jonny Clayton, Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries.

With Finals Night at London’s The O2 on May 28 already confirmed, pride was on the line for the eight Premier League stars at the Utilita Arena.

In an electric final, Bunting averaged 106.37 and landed seven 180s as he blitzed Luke Humphries 6-2.

This backed up a 6-3 victory over Jonny Clayton in the night’s opener, and a dismantling of Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals by the same scoreline.

The victory pushed Bunting to fifth in the table on 18 points, usurping Michael Van Gerwen and Gian Van Veen - also on 18 points - on overall nights won.

“I feel like I’ve played a great tournament. Obviously people wrote me off, but I’ve finished fifth, I’ve dug deep and got two nightly wins,” added Bunting.

“Tonight I wanted to make a statement. I want to be in the Premier League for years to come, and we’ll see what happens for the rest of the year, but that was a massive statement tonight for me.

“This game is all about confidence. When you’re in the Premier League you’re playing against the best players in the world week in, week out. It’s been difficult, but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Humphries run to the final, seeing off Van Gerwen 6-5 in his opening game before a statement 6-1 victory over Luke Littler in the semi-finals, means he will now face Clayton at The O2 after finishing third in the table.

Price’s semi-final defeat to Bunting means he slipped to fourth in the overall standings, and will now face Luke Littler in London for a place in the Final on May 28.

Earlier in the night, the Welshman averaged 106 in overcoming Gian van Veen 6-2, which saw the Dutch number one finish in seventh spot, while table-topper Littler edged past Rock in a last-leg decider to finish the season on 43 points, nine clear of his closest rival Clayton.

The 2026 Premier League Finals will take place at The O2 next Thursday, with Littler up against Price in the evening's opener, before Clayton and Humphries go head-to-head in the second semi-final.

Night Sixteen Results

Quarter-Finals

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Gian van Veen

Luke Littler 6-5 Josh Rock

Luke Humphries 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-Finals

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries 6-1 Luke Littler

Final

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Luke Humphries

Finals Night - The O2, London

Thursday May 28

Semi-Finals

Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price

Jonny Clayton v Luke Humphries

Best of 19 legs

Final

TBC

Best of 21 legs