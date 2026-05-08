Darts results: Luke Littler wins a record-equalling sixth night of the Premier League season

The world number one then defied a 62.5% checkout success rate from Clayton to squeeze past the Welsh number one 6-5, hitting five 180s on the way to a fourth straight nightly final.

The World Champion averaged over a ton to defeat Van Gerwen in his opening match, despite requiring 25 darts to take the opening leg.

Littler bagged a trio of last-leg shootout victories against Michael van Gerwen, Jonny Clayton and Humphries on Night Fourteen at the First Direct Arena to claim his sixth nightly triumph of the year, equalling his own record from last year.

Littler was pitted against Humphries in the final - a rematch of last week’s Aberdeen showpiece - as the pair traded holds to kick off the match.

Although the world number two struck a clean 132 outshot on the bullseye to go 2-1 up, Littler responded with a whopping 146 to level proceedings again.

Five more holds of throw followed in a high-quality contest, before Humphries broke to lead 5-4 and threaten to claim his third nightly victory in Leeds on the bounce.

However, Littler survived a match dart in the tenth leg, cooly dispatching a 64 checkout before breaking throw with a 14-dart leg to ensure yet another nightly victory.

“I’m very happy with myself, and I can go on to break my own record,” professed Littler, who has two weeks left to pick up a record-breaking seventh nightly win.

“Every game went to a last-leg decider except the first game between Gezzy [Price] and Jonny, so the fans definitely got their money’s worth!

“That was crucial to see Luke miss for the match, and I pounced. It was another good game between me and Luke.

“I’ve just got to keep going. My record is up for grabs, I can go and beat my own record.

“After the win against Jonny, I knew I was a few points clear. I’ve just got to keep top spot now.”

Humphries fell to a fourth consecutive defeat to Littler in four weeks, losing the final in a last-leg decider to the 19-year-old for the second week running.

Nevertheless, the defending champion made crucial inroads in the race to The O2, moving up two spots to fourth after scooping another three points.

The world number two took the scalps of Josh Rock and Stephen Bunting to move into the driving seat for Finals Night, capitalising on losses from Van Gerwen and Gian van Veen to leapfrog the Dutch pair.

Humphries kicked off his return to Leeds with victory over Rock, taking out a 14-dart hold to edge past the Northern Irishman.

The 31-year-old then toppled Bunting in arguably the match of the evening, averaging 106.68 to defy Bunting’s six 180s and average north of 105 to deny the former Masters champion a second nightly final.

In the other quarter-finals, Clayton picked up just his second win in 14 matches against fellow Welshman Gerwyn Price with a comprehensive 6-2 victory.

Bunting pipped Van Veen 6-5 to dent the Dutch number one’s Play-Off hopes, as Bunting survived two match darts to reach his first semi-final since Night Ten.

Next week, the darts returns to Birmingham as the Utilita Arena plays host to Night Fifteen.

Clayton will hope to avenge his semi-final defeat as he takes on Littler, while Bunting will also bid to right his semi-final wrongs against Humphries.

Van Veen will face a now-eliminated Rock, while Price takes on Van Gerwen in a crucial match for the Play-Offs.

Ranking points will be awarded per night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to Finals Night at The O2 in London on Thursday May 28.

2026 BetMGM Premier League Night 14 results

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Luke Humphries 6-5 Josh Rock

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Gian van Veen

Semi-Finals

Luke Littler 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Luke Humphries 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Final