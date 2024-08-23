Darts results: Chris Dobey defeats Cameron Menzies to capture Players Championship 19 title

Dobey joined Luke Littler and Damon Heta in becoming the third player to win multiple Players Championship titles this year, producing some scintillating displays in the latter stages to pocket the £15,000 top prize.

The 34-year-old registered a trio of ton-topping averages on his way to victory at the Marshall Arena, one of which came in a captivating showdown against Menzies.

The pair traded four consecutive 14-dart holds in a high-quality start to the final, before Menzies stole a march to lead 4-2, kicking off leg six with back-to-back 180s.

However, the Scot was left to rue missed opportunities midway through the tie, and Dobey turned the tide by winning five of the next six legs – including a 146 checkout in leg 12 – to lead 7-5.

Dobey handed Menzies an unexpected reprieve by missing four match darts in the following leg, although the Scot then returned the favour in a dramatic climax, as Dobey converted a clinical 80 kill to triumph.

“Cammy is up there with some of the biggest scorers in the game,” reflected Dobey, who averaged 100.47 to clinch his fifth PDC title.

“I was on the receiving end of that scoring yesterday, so it was nice to get a little bit of payback today!

“I’ve known Cammy for many years now. I’ve known his potential and how good he is for a long time, and I’m not surprised he’s coming here and doing what he’s doing.”

Dobey dealt with Niels Zonneveld, Rowby-John Rodriguez and Luke Woodhouse to kick off his campaign, before averaging 107 in claiming a deciding-leg victory against a typically tenacious James Wade.

The former Masters champion then averaged 105 in a 6-1 thrashing of Mensur Suljovic in the quarter-finals, which he backed up with a 7-3 success against Daryl Gurney to reach his third ProTour final of 2024.

“It was a tough field today, so I’m delighted to be winning titles again,” continued Dobey, currently ranked 13th on the PDC Order of Merit.

“I was practising with Joe Cullen yesterday and I said: ‘The way I’m playing, I feel like I can win one of these two [events].’

“I need to push on and get into the top ten now. Not being in the Premier League this year gave me the kick up the backside I needed, and it’s brought my floor game on.”

2024 Players Championship 19 results

Last 16

Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Chris Dobey 6-5 James Wade

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Matthew Dennant

Danny Noppert 6-4 Martijn Dragt

Martin Lukeman 6-3 Ross Smith

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Thibault Tricole 6-5 Gabriel Clemens

Nathan Rafferty 6-4 Jeffrey Sparidaans

Quarter-finals

Chris Dobey 6-1 Mensur Suljovic

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Danny Noppert

Cameron Menzies 6-5 Martin Lukeman

Thibault Tricole 6-3 Nathan Rafferty

Semi-finals

Chris Dobey 7-3 Daryl Gurney

Cameron Menzies 7-6 Thibault Tricole

Final