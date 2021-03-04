Watch Kieron Pollard hits six sixes as West Indies beat Sri Lanka

Sent in to bat at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua, Sri Lanka scored 131 for nine, with debutant Pathum Nissanka top-scoring with 39 from 34 balls.

As the home side began their chase, leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed a hat-trick in the fourth over in dismissing Evin Lewis for 28 and then Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran.

But in the sixth over the spinner was pummelled in all directions by Pollard, who joins former India batsman Yuvraj Singh as the only other player to hit six sixes in a T20 international over.