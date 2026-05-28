T20 Blast cricket tips: Preview and best bets for Worcestershire vs Warwickshire live on Sky Sports

The Sky Sports cameras head to Worcester on Friday as Warwickshire make the trip to New Road for a 17:30 start in the T20 Blast.

Given Worcestershire were bowled out for just 91 at home on Sunday, and Warwickshire for 74 away at Gloucestershire in their opening match of the tournament, I’m not sure I’d be banking on either side with the bat.

With that in mind, I’m keen to try all-rounder ED BARNARD to be TOP WARWICKSHIRE BATSMAN at 9/1.

The away skipper has enjoyed a strong summer so far, making a fine 165 against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship last month and adding a breezy 28 against Somerset in this competition on Sunday.