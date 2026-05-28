T20 Blast cricket tips: Preview and best bets for Worcestershire vs Warwickshire live on Sky Sports

Richard Mann previews Friday night's televised action from the T20 Blast as Worcestershire play host to Warwickshire.
Cricket tips: T20 Blast
1pt Ed Barnard top Warwickshire batsman at 9/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Matthew Waite top Worcestershire batsman at 40/1 (bet365)
The Sky Sports cameras head to Worcester on Friday as Warwickshire make the trip to New Road for a 17:30 start in the T20 Blast.
Given Worcestershire were bowled out for just 91 at home on Sunday, and Warwickshire for 74 away at Gloucestershire in their opening match of the tournament, I’m not sure I’d be banking on either side with the bat.
With that in mind, I’m keen to try all-rounder ED BARNARD to be TOP WARWICKSHIRE BATSMAN at 9/1.
The away skipper has enjoyed a strong summer so far, making a fine 165 against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship last month and adding a breezy 28 against Somerset in this competition on Sunday.
He’ll bat at number five once more, and looks a spot of value with a few doubts about the Warwickshire top order.
On the same theme, I'm going to chance MATTHEW WAITE to be TOP WORCESTERSHIRE BATSMAN at 40/1.
Waite signed off from the County Championship with scores of 77 and 47 not out against Lancashire, and is clearly a very handy all-round cricketer nowadays.
He’ll probably bat at number eight on Friday, so we need plenty to go our way, but the Yorkshire native hits a long ball, and could well win this market with a quickfire 30 down the order.
The current odds look worth a swing, as would anything north of 30/1.
Posted at 13:25 BST on 28/05/26
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