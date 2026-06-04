T20 Blast cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for Yorkshire vs Lancashire live on Sky Sports

Cricket tipster Richard Mann previews Friday night's Roses clash between Yorkshire and Lancashire at Headingley.

Cricket tips: T20 Blast 1pt 3+ half centuries or centuries in the match at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Both teams to score 200+ runs at 13/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Whisper it quietly, but a dry day is forecast for Leeds on Friday, which is good news for T20 Blast fans as the biggest match in the competition takes place at Headingley, starting at 7pm. It’s Yorkshire against Lancashire in the latest edition of the War of the Roses, live on Sky Sports, and the visitors are only marginal favourites after the spoils were shared in the two meetings between the sides in this format last year. Yorkshire have made the brighter start this time around, winning three of their first four matches, while Lancashire have only managed one victory from three.

Nevertheless, the visitors look string on paper, with Australian Ben McDermott in the top four and Liam Livingstone now having returned from the IPL. A spunky 28 from old favourite Chris Green in Lancashire's last game means he has to be of interest in the top team batsman market, but if the weather holds, there really should be no excuses for the top orders of both sides. Leeds has become one of the best places to bat in England, particularly in white-ball cricket, and one would expect a good pitch has been the directive with the Sky cameras in town. We’ve had two matches played here in this tournament so far this season, with scores of 194-4, 195-8, 217-6 and 161 all out. Given Yorkshire also boast a deep batting line-up featuring Jonny Bairstow, a red-hot Adam Lyth and new signing Moeen Ali, runs really should be the order of the day.

Jonny Bairstow, take a bow 🙇‍♂️



He hit a career-best 116 as Yorkshire won the Roses match against Lancashire Lightning 👏



Watch the full highlights here! pic.twitter.com/pVBWbfpZst — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 12, 2025

The total match runs line of 371.5 looks about right at 5/6, so I'll try two bets, starting with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS at 13/2 (Sky Bet). Over 13.5 total match sixes was also considered, but at 3/1, I like the match milestones market and 3+ HALF CENTURIES OR CENTURIES IN THE MATCH. A big first-innings score, which ought to be on the cards, could easily get two fifties in the bag and leave us with just one more required in the second dig. Posted at 13:15 BST on 04/06/26