T20 Blast cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for Sussex vs Middlesex live on Sky Sports

Richard Mann has a big-price fancy for Saturday night's televised action from the T20 Blast, when Sussex host Middlesex.

Middlesex haven't looked any great shakes in this year's T20 Blast so far, and the betting suggests they will struggle when travelling to Hove to face Sussex on Saturday night (19:00). The Sky Sports cameras are in town, so perhaps that will see the visitors raise their game, but Sussex have won the previous four meetings between these two sides and boast a dangerous batting line-up that is expected to get the job done. James Coles is hot property right now and all eyes will be on him now batting at number three, while Australian opener Daniel Hughes is always a beautiful watch when in the runs.

Similar comments are applicable to away skipper Leus du Plooy and he could well win the top Middlesex batsman market. However, should Sussex stick to the script, this could be a tough night for the away team and I'm going to chance EATHAN BOSCH at 22/1. The general 20/1 available elsewhere is also fine. The South African native can certainly bat, as a First Class hundred and 12 half-centuries confirm, and he blasted a rapid 31 from 18 balls against Surrey last time out. Bosch batted at number six in the previous game against Kent, and another quickfire hand in the second half of the Middlesex innings could win this market. Posted at 16:10 BST on 28/05/26