T20 Blast cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for Somerset vs Glamorgan live on Sky Sports

It’s across to Taunton for the rematch on Thursday night (7pm), with the Sky Sports cameras in attendance, though the weather forecast isn’t great at the time of writing.

Kiran Carlson was the star of the show on that occasion, hitting a sparking 109 as Glamorgan made short work of a run chase of 172.

Somerset and Glamorgan renew hostilities having only faced it each last Friday when the Cardiff outfit ran out seven-wicket victors.

A rain-shortened match could be in the cards, and in such circumstances it’s never a bad strategy to focus on the openers in the top batsman markets.

Banton has started this year’s tournament in fine form, putting together scores of 30, 47 and 59, the last half-century coming against this opposition just under a week ago.

The other potential bet is Dan Douthwaite to be top Glamorgan batsman.

Douthwaite is the designated finisher in this Glamorgan line-up, so a rain-shortened contest would likely kill this bet.

However, this hard-hitter did top score for Glamorgan with a rapid fifty in the reverse fixture last season, and would be worth a few quid at 30/1 were the weather to brighten up and promise a full game.

Posted at 15:45 BST on 03/06/26

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