T20 Blast cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for Essex vs Kent live on Sky Sports

Tuesday night's televised action from the T20 Blast sees Essex entertain Kent – Richard Mann previews the action.
Cricket tips: T20 Blast
2pts Simon Harmer to take two wickets or more in the match at 2/1 (bet365, betway)
0.5pt Simon Harmer top Essex batsman at 28/1 (bet365)
The Sky Sports cameras head to Chelmsford on Tuesday (19:00 start) as Essex entertain Kent in the T20 Blast.
The weather is expected to have cleared up in time for us to get a full game in – though a check nearer kick-off time is always advised.
Both sides have started the tournament well enough, with three wins apiece from five, but Essex are unbeaten in their last three while Kent have stuttered with a couple of losses more recently.
One of those defeats came when these sides met at Canterbury, with Kent restricted to 129-9 batting first.
It is Kent’s batting that has held them back of late, and in that aforementioned match, veteran Essex off-spinner SIMON HARMER delivered figures of 4-1-14-0.
Harmer is a high-class operator, always hard work, even against right-handers, and crucially, he has proven very good at home where the ball can spin.
In Harmer’s last 10 Blast appearances at home, Harmer has picked up TWO WICKETS OR MORE on four occasions, including last time out against Derbyshire, meaning the current 2/1 available for him to repeat the dose and bag another couple of scalps looks a fair bet.
It’s not just with the ball where Harmer can excel, however, with the South African blasting 55 from 21 deliveries against this opposition on this ground last season.
He top scored on that occasion and has been batting at number seven this term.
As such, I can’t resist a small interest on Harmer to be TOP ESSEX BATSMAN at 28/1 (bet365). The 20/1 with BOYLE Sports is also fine.
Posted at 11:40 BST on 08/06/26
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