T20 Blast cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for Essex vs Kent live on Sky Sports

2pts Simon Harmer to take two wickets or more in the match at 2/1 (bet365, betway)

The Sky Sports cameras head to Chelmsford on Tuesday (19:00 start) as Essex entertain Kent in the T20 Blast.

The weather is expected to have cleared up in time for us to get a full game in – though a check nearer kick-off time is always advised.

Both sides have started the tournament well enough, with three wins apiece from five, but Essex are unbeaten in their last three while Kent have stuttered with a couple of losses more recently.

One of those defeats came when these sides met at Canterbury, with Kent restricted to 129-9 batting first.

It is Kent’s batting that has held them back of late, and in that aforementioned match, veteran Essex off-spinner SIMON HARMER delivered figures of 4-1-14-0.