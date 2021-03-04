Horse Racing
The Pakistan Super League is hoping to resume after a short delay

Pakistan Super League postponed following positive coronavirus cases

By Sporting Life
08:39 · THU March 04, 2021

The Pakistan Super League has been postponed with immediate effect following seven cases of coronavirus.

England and Somerset batsman Tom Banton, who is representing Quetta Gladiators in the competition, revealed on Wednesday that he was among the players to have tested positive.

The Pakistan Cricket Board plans to arrange repeat PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, vaccines and isolation facilities for all six teams.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect,” read a statement.

“The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition.

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.”

Alex Hales, Joe Denly and Ravi Bopara are among the other English players involved in the competition, which started on February 20.

