New Zealand v England second Test day three scores and report: Joe Root century in England rout

England secured their first away series in two years with a 323-run rout of New Zealand, Joe Root marking the occasion with a 36th Test century.

New Zealand v England: Second Test, day three England 1st inns: 280 all out (Brook 123; Smith 4-86)

New Zealand 1st inns: 125 all out (Atkinson 4-31, Carse 4-46)

England 2nd inns: 427-6 (Root 106, Bethell 96, Duckett 92)

New Zealand 2nd inns: 259 all out (Blundell 115; Stokes 3-5) Report England secured their first away series in two years with a 323-run rout of New Zealand, Joe Root marking the occasion with a 36th Test century. The tourists followed up their eight-wicket success in Christchurch with a three-day thrashing in Wellington, celebrating success on the road for the first time since their trip to Pakistan in December 2022. After losing seven of their previous 10 matches overseas, Ben Stokes’ side have now rediscovered the winning feeling and put themselves back on track ahead of next winter’s crucial Ashes contest. This was a thunderous victory in the Kiwi capital, bowling the hosts out for 259 in pursuit of a colossal target of 583 to take the honours 2-0 heading into next week’s finale in Hamilton. They declared on the third morning on 427 for six, Root ticking off the sixth hundred of another prolific year to go joint fifth with India’s Rahul Dravid on the all-time list of century makers.

Stokes called time on the innings as soon as Root was out for 106, impatient to get his side bowling despite having an unbeaten 49 of his own and no shortage of time to add more. Only a defiant knock of 115 from Tom Blundell delayed England’s inevitable triumph and things would have ended much quicker had Jacob Bethell not dropped the wicketkeeper on nought. Stokes finished things off himself, taking three for five to wrap up the innings after Shoaib Bashir finally dismissed Blundell. Bashir had a tough time attempting to hold down an end in high winds at Basin Reserve, leaking seven sixes on the way to figures of two for 110. England’s position already looked impregnable at the start of play, 533 ahead and with five second-innings wickets still in hand. Incredibly, after just two days of action, they found themselves weighing up their likely declaration. First, though, they wanted Root to reach his landmark. He did not keep his team-mates waiting for long, converting his overnight 73 in just 21 balls to make it six tons in 2024. With New Zealand going through the motions he helped himself to five boundaries, the last of which took him to his hundred in brazen fashion. On 98 he dropped to his knees to play the reverse ramp against Will O’Rourke, tumbling to the floor and just clearing the wicketkeeper. It was hardly his most elegant moment but he saw the funny side, grinning as he charged to celebrate with Stokes at the non-striker’s end. Root hammered the next ball for four but was caught one-handed by Blundell from the one after that, with Stokes immediately drawing the innings to an end.

