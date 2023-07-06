Mark Wood clean bowls Usman Khawaja with 95mph delivery as England make a fast start against Australia at Headingley

That left Australia on 42 for two after the first hour, with the left-hander's departure for 13 bringing Steve Smith to the crease on his 100th Test.

The speed gun clocked it at 94.6mph but it was too fast for Khawaja, whose leg-stump was flattened to send the home crowd wild.

Mike Atherton just said the crowd have been treated to some "eye-catching pace from Mark Wood." That's one thing it wasn't. Could hardly see it pic.twitter.com/OqyeayW5rZ

But Chris Woakes, playing Test cricket for the first time since March last year, snared Marnus Labuschagne by drawing a feather of an edge, with Joe Root taking a regulation catch at first slip.

Smith had a reprieve on four after Ollie Robinson drew the inside edge, with the ball flying beyond a diving Jonny Bairstow, who managed to get an outstretched left hand to the ball but could not cling on.

What a moment for Woakes on his return 👏 pic.twitter.com/lUtS7dyyBe

Travis Head was tested out by shorter deliveries from Robinson, getting a top-edge that bisected the leg-side fielders in the deep.

Wood was brought back for a short blast before lunch and thought he had Head, who was strangled down the leg side on nine only for Bairstow to spill a simpler chance after getting both hands to the ball.

Smith was not so fortunate after prodding limply forward and getting an inside edge through to Bairstow, who held on this time.

Smith decided to review but a thin snick was detected to the astonishment of Smith, who slowly trudged off for 22 – his exit greeted with a chorus of boos from the England supporters.

Australia ended an eventful first session on 91 for four.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes opted to send his bowlers into action straight away after winning the toss.

The hosts bolstered their pace attack, with Woakes and Wood making their first appearances of the series, while Moeen Ali returned as the frontline spin option on a green-tinged pitch.

Australia are leading 2-0 and another win would guarantee a series victory at the earliest opportunity. They also made three changes as spinner Todd Murphy, seamer Scott Boland and all-rounder Mitch Marsh come in.

The injured Nathan Lyon dropped out as do Cameron Green, out with a hamstring strain, and the rested Josh Hazlewood.

Anticipation is at fever pitch following the controversial dismissal of Bairstow at Lord’s last week, and the Headingley crowd perhaps gave an indication of what is to come this week with a few boos as Pat Cummins stepped up for his interview at the toss.

The jeers extended towards the end of Australia’s national anthem and as openers David Warner and Khawaja made their way to the crease, with the Western Terrace making its presence felt early on.

Stuart Broad’s first ball was anti-climactic as Warner punched the ball down the ground for four but the Australia opener lasted just five balls as he fell to his nemesis once again.