Mark Wood clean bowls Usman Khawaja with 95mph delivery as England make a fast start against Australia at Headingley

England's Mark Wood clean bowed Usman Khawaja with a breathtaking delivery on the opening day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.
The speed gun clocked it at 94.6mph but it was too fast for Khawaja, whose leg-stump was flattened to send the home crowd wild.
That left Australia on 42 for two after the first hour, with the left-hander's departure for 13 bringing Steve Smith to the crease on his 100th Test.
Smith had a reprieve on four after Ollie Robinson drew the inside edge, with the ball flying beyond a diving Jonny Bairstow, who managed to get an outstretched left hand to the ball but could not cling on.
But Chris Woakes, playing Test cricket for the first time since March last year, snared Marnus Labuschagne by drawing a feather of an edge, with Joe Root taking a regulation catch at first slip.
Travis Head was tested out by shorter deliveries from Robinson, getting a top-edge that bisected the leg-side fielders in the deep.
Wood was brought back for a short blast before lunch and thought he had Head, who was strangled down the leg side on nine only for Bairstow to spill a simpler chance after getting both hands to the ball.
Smith was not so fortunate after prodding limply forward and getting an inside edge through to Bairstow, who held on this time.
Smith decided to review but a thin snick was detected to the astonishment of Smith, who slowly trudged off for 22 – his exit greeted with a chorus of boos from the England supporters.
Australia ended an eventful first session on 91 for four.
Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes opted to send his bowlers into action straight away after winning the toss.
The hosts bolstered their pace attack, with Woakes and Wood making their first appearances of the series, while Moeen Ali returned as the frontline spin option on a green-tinged pitch.
Australia are leading 2-0 and another win would guarantee a series victory at the earliest opportunity. They also made three changes as spinner Todd Murphy, seamer Scott Boland and all-rounder Mitch Marsh come in.
The injured Nathan Lyon dropped out as do Cameron Green, out with a hamstring strain, and the rested Josh Hazlewood.
Anticipation is at fever pitch following the controversial dismissal of Bairstow at Lord’s last week, and the Headingley crowd perhaps gave an indication of what is to come this week with a few boos as Pat Cummins stepped up for his interview at the toss.
The jeers extended towards the end of Australia’s national anthem and as openers David Warner and Khawaja made their way to the crease, with the Western Terrace making its presence felt early on.
Stuart Broad’s first ball was anti-climactic as Warner punched the ball down the ground for four but the Australia opener lasted just five balls as he fell to his nemesis once again.
Bowling from his customary position round the wicket to left-handers, Broad enticed Warner to push at a delivery which kissed the outside edge and carried to Zak Crawley, who pouched the chest-high catch.
Stokes waited until the seventh over to unleash Wood, who had missed the first couple of matches because of minor niggles, and the Durham express quick did not take long before getting into his stride.
His first delivery was clocked at 91mph but that was merely a sign of what was to come as Wood got up to 96.5mph in his second over, beating the bat of Marnus Labuschagne on a couple of occasions.
One delivery at 93mph dug into the pitch, climbed over Labuschagne and sailed over wicketkeeper Bairstow. Labuschagne, though, was equal to the challenge in Wood’s first three overs.
Wood bowled three successive maidens to Labuschagne, who was able to get up the other end after Khawaja took a single off Woakes, bowling at the other end.
Khawaja might have wished he had stayed up the other end as although he punched a couple through the covers, Wood was into the wickets column by flattening the left-hander’s leg-stump with a delivery recorded at 94.6mph.
