India thrash Australia by 295 runs in first Test

Victory made it five wins from their last nine in Australia for India as their hosts lost a Test at the Optus Stadium for the first time since it opened in 2018.

Australia resumed on 12 for three, the damage already done after India made 487 for six in their second innings before Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took quick wickets to end day three, and the idea of chasing a record 534 runs for victory was always notional.

They soon lost a fourth wicket as Usman Khawaja was caught behind before Steve Smith followed.

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh offered some resistance and staved off the threat of a total collapse, building a partnership worth 82.

But after they fell to Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy respectively in quick succession during the afternoon, it was only a matter of time for India.

Washington Sundar accounted for Mitchell Starc, caught at short leg, and Nathan Lyon before Harshit Rana fooled Alex Carey with a slower ball to seal the win.

Victory in three of their next four Tests would guarantee India a place in a third successive World Test Championship final for India, while Australia need to find five wins between this series and their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

The series continues with the second Test starting in Adelaide on December 6.