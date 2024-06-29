India deny South Africa in thrilling T20 World Cup final as Suryakumar Yadav produces catch of a lifetime

India held their nerve to deny South Africa in a thrilling conclusion to the T20 World Cup as Suryakumar Yadav produced a moment of pure magic in the final over.

With David Miller seemingly set to hit a six which would swing the pendulum back in South Africa's favour, Yadav was able to catch the ball with millimetres separating him from the boundary rope, toss it back in field and return to collect it. Given the moment, it must rank as one of the finest catches in cricket's long history and left South Africa needing 16 from five balls with two bowlers at the crease.

What a catch from Suryakumar Yadav 🔥



12 needed from 4 deliveries 😬 pic.twitter.com/TDKoNDchNe — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 29, 2024

Kagiso Rabada hit a thick edge for four to keep their hopes alive but India were able to complete the comeback and win by seven runs, having been in a desperate position with four overs remaining. Heinrich Klaasen had appeared set to blast his side to a hoodoo-breaking victory with 52 from 26 which helped get South Africa's required rate down to just a run a ball, but after a short break in play he threw his bat at a wide one and with that edge the entire match turned on its head. India still had work to do with three overs remaining but turned to Jasprit Bumrah, who found the wicket that had been asked of him and conceded just two runs to boot to put his side back in the ascendancy. From there, South African hopes were pinned on Miller, on strike with 16 required from the final over, but the first ball of it effectively ended the contest in the most dramatic of ways as Suryakumar produced the catch of a lifetime. It was especially cruel for one side, South Africa falling short in an ICC competition yet again, their tears contrasting with those of relief and joy from India as a stop-start World Cup ended with a bang.

The moment India became T20 WORLD CHAMPIONS 🤩🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8wFCJKdDUN — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 29, 2024