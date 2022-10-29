Phillips made 104 and was a lone hand as New Zealand recovered from the loss of early wickets to post a total of 167 for seven in Sydney.

Sri Lanka, who would have moved top with a win, were blown away with four wickets falling inside the powerplay as they stumbled to 102 all out.

New Zealand, who decided to bat after winning the toss, were reeling as they were reduced to 15 for three inside the powerplay.

The dangerous Finn Allen was bowled with the third ball of the innings by Maheesh Theekshana before Dhananjaya de Silva and Kasun Rajitha removed Devon Conway and Kane Williamson.

The Black Caps’ recovery was led by Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, who guided their side to 54 for three at halfway and shared a crucial partnership of 84 for the fourth wicket.

Wanindu Hasaranga bowled Mitchell to break that stand at 99 for four, before Jimmy Neesham also departed for just five.

But Phillips marched on, reaching his century from 61 balls before departing in the final over having hit 10 fours and four sixes.

Sri Lanka found themselves eight for four after just four overs of their reply, as Tim Southee started the procession with the wicket of Pathum Nishanka before Boult took over.

The left-armer removed Kusal Mendis and De Silva in his first over, before bowling Charith Asalanka in his second.

Mitchell Santner’s dismissal of Chamika Karunaratne left Sri Lanka 24 for five before a brisk 34 from Bhanuka Rajapaksa breathed life into their chase.

When he fell to Lockie Ferguson it was the beginning of the end, with Boult claiming career-best T20I figures of four for 13.

Unbeaten New Zealand now hold a two-point lead from second-placed England in a tight Group 1, with the two teams meeting in Brisbane on Tuesday.