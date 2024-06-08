Sporting Life
Australia thrashed England on Saturday
Australia thrashed England on Saturday

England suffer batting collapse in heavy T20 World Cup defeat to Australia

By Sporting Life
21:37 · SAT June 08, 2024

England were handed a World Cup thrashing by Australia at the Kensington Oval, losing by 36 runs after a batting collapse.

Despite allowing Australia to set them a demanding target of 202, England looked set to make a good fist of it when Phil Salt and Jos Buttler put together a half-century opening stand.

That figure passed 70 in seven overs, England well on track to justify their decision to field first, but a spell of three wickets in four overs marked the beginning of a swift demise.

When Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali fell in successive overs to leave them five down, England's run chase was as good as finished and it ended a long way short of the required number.

