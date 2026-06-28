England captain Ben Stokes announces retirement during third Test Match with New Zealand

The announcement was made with the teams still on the field, shortly before the tea break at Trent Bridge.

Stokes was in the middle of a spell and, in Ian Botham style, promptly took a wicket with his very first ball after the news was made public to the crowd, having Zak Foulkes caught in the slips by possible successor Harry Brook.

Stokes, who was born in Christchurch, New Zealand, has had a troubled year in the England shirt, leading a disappointing Ashes tour to Australia where rumours of off the field behaviour circulated and the noise hadn't quietened down this summer with Stokes and Gus Atkinson involved in an incident at a nightclub with Saracens players which led to the pair missing the second Test.

Stokes told his team-mates before the start of play, saying: "The reasons can wait, why, but I've had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I've got one more trip to do.

"The only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone do the same.

"We've got a lot of hard work to do and the only thing I want is to be able to walk off that field, regardless of the result, knowing that I've had this group give everything for the last two days.

"That's the only thing I want, for everyone to give it not only for me, selfishly, but also for this team.

"I've got the emotional side out of it. Now it's time to go to work. Please, everyone else come with me."

Stokes is the second great cricketer to announce his retirement during the series with former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson quietly calling it a day with immediate effect after the first Test at Lord's.