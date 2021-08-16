Sri Lanka v South Africa scorecard

Sri Lanka 142 all out (Nissanka 72; Shamsi 3/17, Pretorius 3/17, Nortje 2/27)

South Africa 146/6 (Bavuma 46, Miller 23*; Hasaranga 3/20, Chameera 2/27)

South Africa won by four wickets

Report

South Africa headed into the last over requiring 16 runs to win after Sri Lanka leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga turned the Super12s group one clash fixture on its head with a brilliant hat-trick.

But under pressure, Miller delivered, as South Africa surpassed Sri Lanka’s total of 142 in Sharjah to improve their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

In the moments before Saturday’s match, Quinton De Kock took the knee after he returned to the South Africa team.

The wicketkeeper-batter controversially withdrew from South Africa’s win against the West Indies on Tuesday after he rebuffed a directive from the board for all players to perform the gesture.

De Kock later released a statement where he insisted he was not racist and claimed his rights were taken away in regard to being told to take part in the anti-racism gesture.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field before Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka stole the show with an impressive 72 – including six fours and three sixes – from 58 balls.

In response, De Kock made only 12 and when Hasaranga took a hat-trick across two overs, South Africa were left on 112 for six.

However, Miller struck two blows off Lahiru Kumara as Kagiso Rabada hit the match-winning boundary with just one ball remaining.