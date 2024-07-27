Sporting Life
Cricket in-play betting tips: England v West Indies third Test latest odds and advice

By Richard Mann
20:36 · SAT July 27, 2024

Richard Mann looks at the third Test, where England head into day three with victory near. Get his take on the revised markets.

Day three betting update

No recommended bets

England took control of the third Test on day two, Jamie Smith quickly demonstrating why he's so highly regarded and so made for Test cricket with a brilliant 95 which deserved to be five runs better.

Thanks to his efforts and those of Joe Root, England's bowlers began their job from a position of strength and having taken two wickets before the close of play, the question now is for how long West Indies can prolong the series.

They've competed hard throughout a tough series but battling collapses have plagued them and an early breakthrough for England on Sunday morning might spark another. It's 9/1 that they are bowled over for less than a hundred with Sky Bet and while that doesn't quite appeal, nor would it be a surprising winner.

The pitch is still decent, it must be said, and with some indications that it will remain that way for a good while yet, West Indies may feel they're capable of a final flourish. But to find it would require the sort of discipline they've not always looked capable of.

England then are expected to go on and win and for those inclined to bet again, which I'm not, going low on West Indies runs lies seems the best plan of attack. Under 150 runs is a 5/2 chance, and it'll look good business if England strike in the first over, which is priced up at 7/1.

There are options then, but the best of them entering day three is as above: no bet.

Posted at 2035 BST on 27/07/24

