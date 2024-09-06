Cricket in-play betting tips: England v Sri Lanka third Test latest odds and advice

Richard Mann previews day two of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka at the Oval.
Only 44.1 overs were possible on a murky opening day of the third Test at the Oval, as England defied overhead conditions to put themselves in a strong position with the bat, closing on 221-3.
Ollie Pope was the star of the show, firing a back-to-form century as Sri Lanka wasted a golden opportunity with the ball, failing to hold length for any meaningful amount of time, and bowling both sides of the wicket.
That said, when you look past overhead conditions and the shocking nature of Sri Lanka's bowling performance, there were definite signs that this is a good pitch.
The bounce appeared largely true, and as ever here, the ball seemed to come onto the bat nicely, allowing Pope and Duckett to play plenty of shots with freedom, and get good value for those shots.
Sky Bet go 4/6 for England to pass 450 runs in the innings, but a similar forecast to Friday suggests Saturday will be another gloomy day, and the hosts have hardly been the epitome of ruthless this summer.
Remember, England only just scraped past 250 on a flat Lord's pitch in the second innings last week.
As for Sri Lanka, their innings runs line will be much lower, and that is likely to shorten further if their top order continues to find the going tough against the new ball.
If the sun were to come out, and a Sri Lankan middle order that has performed pretty well so far were left with a low line to beat, then might be the time to strike a speculative bet.
With rookie Josh Hull making his debut in this match, this is a very inexperienced England bowling attack, and Sri Lanka's middle order is certainly capable in the right conditions.
Posted at 2130 BST on 06/09/24
