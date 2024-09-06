Cricket in-play betting tips: England v Sri Lanka third Test latest odds and advice

Only 44.1 overs were possible on a murky opening day of the third Test at the Oval, as England defied overhead conditions to put themselves in a strong position with the bat, closing on 221-3.

Ollie Pope was the star of the show, firing a back-to-form century as Sri Lanka wasted a golden opportunity with the ball, failing to hold length for any meaningful amount of time, and bowling both sides of the wicket.

That said, when you look past overhead conditions and the shocking nature of Sri Lanka's bowling performance, there were definite signs that this is a good pitch.

The bounce appeared largely true, and as ever here, the ball seemed to come onto the bat nicely, allowing Pope and Duckett to play plenty of shots with freedom, and get good value for those shots.