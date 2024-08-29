Cricket in-play betting tips: England v Sri Lanka second Test latest odds and advice

Richard Mann previews day two of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's.
Day one was Test cricket at Lord's in a nutshell: hard work for batting for a good session and a half of the first day, even more so against the new ball, before things got easier as the ball softened up, the pitch flattened out in the late summer sun, and runs then flowed freely in the final session.
We've seen it on this ground so many times before, and though Sri Lanka didn't help themselves with some poor, ragged cricket, and perhaps a lack of stamina from their three-man pace attack, Lord's really can be an unforgiving place.
That Gus Atkinson finished the day unbeaten on 74, already honing in on his highest First Class score, tells us that there are few demons in this pitch, for all it appears very slow and thus, quite hard work.
If you're prepared to graft, as Joe Root was for most of his wonderful 143, there are runs to be made here, and days two and three are often the best days to bat on this ground. A good weather forecast for Friday should also help in that regard.
As such, Sri Lanka ought to make a good fist of things when it comes their turn to bat. The slower nature of this surface will be welcome after Mark Wood ruffled a few feathers at Old Trafford, and the tourists will be relieved injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the series.
That said, the new ball is still sure to pose a significant challenge, and with England already sitting pretty on 358-7, Sri Lanka could soon find themselves a long way behind in the match.
I can certainly see England making earlier inroads again, but as was the case in Manchester, that Sri Lankan middle order is not to be underestimated. If the sun comes out again, and Sri Lanka can limit their casualties against the new ball, I think they can post a good total.
I stayed loyal to Dinesh Chandimal in my pre-match preview, but the likes of Angel Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis will also fancy having a bat on this pitch.
As such, my strategy might be to play around with the individual milestones betting for those middle-order players in-play, or look to simply back overs on innings runs should Sri Lanka lose early wickets and the market overreact.
