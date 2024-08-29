Cricket in-play betting tips: England v Sri Lanka second Test latest odds and advice

Day one was Test cricket at Lord's in a nutshell: hard work for batting for a good session and a half of the first day, even more so against the new ball, before things got easier as the ball softened up, the pitch flattened out in the late summer sun, and runs then flowed freely in the final session.

We've seen it on this ground so many times before, and though Sri Lanka didn't help themselves with some poor, ragged cricket, and perhaps a lack of stamina from their three-man pace attack, Lord's really can be an unforgiving place.

That Gus Atkinson finished the day unbeaten on 74, already honing in on his highest First Class score, tells us that there are few demons in this pitch, for all it appears very slow and thus, quite hard work.

If you're prepared to graft, as Joe Root was for most of his wonderful 143, there are runs to be made here, and days two and three are often the best days to bat on this ground. A good weather forecast for Friday should also help in that regard.