Cricket betting tips: West Indies v England first T20I preview and best bets

The first of a five-match T20I series begins in Bridgetown on Saturday night, when West Indies and England renew hostilities – check out Richard Mann's preview here.

Cricket betting tips: West Indies v England T20I 1pt Sherfane Rutherford top West Indies batsman at 10/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England’s tour of the Caribbean switches to the T20I format on Saturday, 8.00pm, UK time, with the first of five matches taking place in Bridgetown. As Wednesday’s ODI series finale confirmed, this is a very good ground for chasing and batting certainly looked easier in the second innings as West Indies chased down 264 for the loss of only two wickets. This ground proved to be a decent place to bat in the T20 World Cup earlier in the year, so don’t be surprised if this proves to be a high-scoring match, especially when you consider that both West Indies and England might view 20-over cricket as a stronger format for their teams than the 50-over version. Sky Bet’s 11/4 for both teams to score 180+ match runs certainly catches the eye, but with another match on Sunday, along with last Wednesday’s ODI, there is a definite chance we get a used pitch in Bridgetown at some stage. As such, I’d prefer to look at any runs bets having seen the pitch on the day.

Phil Salt has a fine record against West Indies

Phil Salt enjoyed a terrific tour of these shores a year ago, blasting two centuries across that five-match series, and the switch in format should suit England’s opener who battled hard for his good 74 on Wednesday. Expect Salt and Liam Livingstone, with a hundred already on this trip, to prove the lynchpins of England’s batting line-up again, though neither has any secrets from the layers. Adil Rashid has been a little quiet on this tour so far, surprising given his previously impressive record in the Caribbean, and the top England bowler market looks another for a watching brief at present. With the West Indies top order firing in the ODI series, the top batsman market for the hosts is understandably dominated by the likes of Evan Lewis and Brandon King and that pair struck half-centuries in the first of three T20Is against Sri Lanka recently.

However, in the second and third games, the middle order won this market, Rovman Powell on both occasions, and I just wonder if that strategy might pay in the coming days. England’s inability to make early inroads with the new ball is something the tourists will be keen to change, of course, but Powell and SHERFANE RUTHERFORD are both the type of middle-order hitters who can catch up quickly and challenge for top runscorer honours. At the prices, and Rutherford is currently available at 8/1, the muscular all-rounder looks worth a bet to small stakes, following his 36-ball 54 against this same opposition in the second ODI last Saturday. Rutherford is hot from three consecutive fifties in the ODI format against Sri Lanka, but he is equally made for T20 and currently averages 41.00 against England in the shortest format. Judging on recent evidence from T20I and ODIs, expect Rutherford to bat in the middle order, likely number five or six, and I’m happy to chance this heavy hitter at the current prices. CLICK HERE to back Rutherford with Sky Bet Posted at 1455 GMT on 08/11/24