Cricket betting tips: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave preview and best bets for The Hundred

It's Welsh Fire versus Southern Brave in Monday's offering from The Hundred – Richard Mann previews the action.
2pts Akeal Hosein top Southern Brave bowler at 5/1 (bet365)
Welsh Fire entertain Southern Brave in Monday’s action from The Hundred, Cardiff playing host to a match that will begin at 6.30pm, UK time.
Both sides come into this contest on the back of victories at the weekend, the Fire pulling off quite the heist against Trent Rockets, while James Vince powered his side to victory over Birmingham Phoenix.
I won’t be giving Glenn Phillips another chance in the top Fire batsman market, for all 12/1 certainly dangles the carrot about this pocket-rocket who impressed greatly on these shores for New Zealand against England last summer.
Despite making runs in the last match, I’m still of the opinion Jonny Bairstow is a favourite to oppose in this market in the long run, but Phillips has generally been held back and my aversion to heights means I’m not overly keen on getting too close to the cliff edge with this one.
This will be only the second match played in Cardiff in this competition so far this season, but the first saw a tacky surface served up with spin and cutters from the seamers proving very hard to face.
That was a low-scoring match, very much the story of the whole season, and don’t be surprised if we get something similar on Monday.
I certainly think spin will be key once again, and 5/1 about West Indian AKEAL HOSEIN in the top Southern Brave bowler market appeals.
The left-arm finger spinner bagged 3-23 in that weekend win over the Phoenix, and this surface could well play to his strengths again.
With the Fire top six very right-hander heavy, Akeal ought to like these match-ups, too, and this is just a very fine, international class spin bowler with lots seemingly in his favour.
Posted at 2025 BST on 04/08/24
