Cricket betting tips: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave preview and best bets for The Hundred

Welsh Fire entertain Southern Brave in Monday’s action from The Hundred, Cardiff playing host to a match that will begin at 6.30pm, UK time.

Both sides come into this contest on the back of victories at the weekend, the Fire pulling off quite the heist against Trent Rockets, while James Vince powered his side to victory over Birmingham Phoenix.

I won’t be giving Glenn Phillips another chance in the top Fire batsman market, for all 12/1 certainly dangles the carrot about this pocket-rocket who impressed greatly on these shores for New Zealand against England last summer.

Despite making runs in the last match, I’m still of the opinion Jonny Bairstow is a favourite to oppose in this market in the long run, but Phillips has generally been held back and my aversion to heights means I’m not overly keen on getting too close to the cliff edge with this one.